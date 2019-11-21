Texans Jonathan Owens Signed to the Active Roster Heading Into Thursday Night Match-Up With the Colts

The Houston Texans are signing Jonathan Owens from the practice squad to their active roster. Owens was signed to the active roster in late September, and due to injuries in the safety group, the Texans are bringing him up for insurance in the position group.

Owens was a rookie free agent signed by the Arizona Cardinals before the 2018 season out of Missouri Western State. Owens spent the entire 2018 season on the injured reserve after being injured. He was waived in August by the Cardinals.

Owens will join a safety group with Tashuan Gipson, Sr., Jahleel Addae, and A.J. Moore. Safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams were ruled out due to concussion suffered last week.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here