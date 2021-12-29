A Brother’s Dying Wish: Texans Sign O-Lineman, per Source

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans signed rookie offensive guard Sam Cooper to their practice squad, according to a league source.

An undrafted free agent from Merrimack College previously with the Baltimore Ravens, Cooper has worked out for the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Tutored before the draft by former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, Cooper has dedicated his career to his late brother Hassan, who had cancer. Cooper made a promise at Hassan's deathbed that he would become a professional athlete one day.

“It was such a sad, horrible time because his body was literally being eaten away,” Cooper said in an interview days prior to the draft. “My brother loved sports so much. I told him I would be a professional athlete one day. I had no idea what sport it would be, or that I would become this big football player. Ever since the day he died, I’ve been determined to fulfill our dream.”

Born in Nigeria one year after his family moved from Liberia to escape a civil war, Cooper and his siblings moved to Pennsylvania later with their mother while his father attended to his aviation business in Africa. Cooper's father was murdered three years after Hassan died. The crime was never solved.

“When my dad died, that was the most horrible time of my life,” Cooper said. “My dad was really successful. He was making so much money in the pilot business and grudges were built from jealous people. It was a really dark time and it made me so angry. I still see red sometimes thinking about it.

"The last time I spoke with him before he was killed, it was very similar to what I told my brother when he died. We were eating rice and African soup and my dad asked me would I take over the family business, the aviation business. And I told him what I told my brother, that I’m going to be a professional athlete.”

Cooper played in the Hula Bowl and Tropical Bowl all-star games before being selected for the East-West Shrine all-star game and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which were cancelled.

“We’re incredibly proud of Sam and everything he’s accomplished,” Merrimack coach Dan Curran said of Cooper, an All-Northeast Conference selection. “Sam is everything you could want a player to be in terms of toughness, strength and athleticism for a guy his size. He is very conscientious about every detail of his blocking technique. He will text you at 10 o’clock at night to ask questions about plays and how to get better.”

At 6-foot-2, 308 pounds, Cooper has outstanding strength, flexibility and mobility. His game film displays an aggressive, technically sound blocker with a nasty streak who consistently knocks people down.