'Sauce' Gardner vs. Derek Stingley Jr.: Have Texans Privately Made NFL Draft Pick at 3?

The cheering and choosing between Stingley and Sauce is now a major storyline.

Sauce or Sting?

The NFL Draft is almost and for the first time since 2019, the Houston Texans will have a first-round pick - In fact, they have two.

With plenty of ammunition to add some spice to their less-than-hot current lineup, TexansDaily's Cole Thompson has the Texans adding "Sauce'' at the No. 3 spot, as does CBS. Writes CBS of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the cornerback from Cincinnati: "Kayvon Thibodeaux makes a lot of sense here, as does an offensive tackle, but Gardner is the lock-down stud of the corner class, and Houston has a dire need at the position, not to mention a defensive mind running the show in Lovie Smith.''

But wait ...

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is now saying that Houston is "more likely to pick Derek Stingley Jr, the LSU cornerback, than Gardner.

Hmmm ...

Either way, each of these corners has the potential not only to be a Week 1 starter but a long-term solution to a long-term problem for the Texans.

Meanwhile, back on the clock at pick 13, and CBS has Houston looking for some offense.

A pass-rusher would be more preferable, but with guys like Jermaine Johnson off the board, London stands out as a potential Mike Evans for Lovie Smith, who drafted the real Evans with the Buccaneers in 2014.

London would add depth to a receiving corps that, outside of Brandin Cooks, lacks much in the way of proven and consistent starting-caliber firepower.

Nico Collins has potential and the likes of Chris Conley are solid, but someone like London could be a real spark for this offense and would allow the Texans to fairly evaluate quarterback Davis Mills.

If nothing else, it will be fun for Texans fans to have something to cheer for in Round 1 once more - and the cheering and choosing between Stingley and Sauce is now a major storyline.

