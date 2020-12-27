Scorched Earth: Watt Calls Texans' Effort 'Trash,' Says 'We Stink'

After their 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt aired out his frustrations for all to hear.

It's very rare to hear a professional athlete speak from the heart in an unedited fashion. After the Houston Texans lost 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt opened up to the media about the frustrations of this disappointing and aggravating season.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money," said Watt. "If you can't come in and put work in in the building and go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do, you should not be here."

READ MORE: Bengals 37, Texans 31: 11 Takes on Another Late Disaster

Watt did not go as far as to name specific coaches or teammates by name, but it's not a reach to imagine those within the building know which Texans are being singled out by Watt.

"This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money," said Watt. "There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of sh-t and they care about it, they care every single week. We're in Week 16, and we're 4-11 and there's fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this.

"So if you can't go out there, you can't work out, you can't show up on time, you can't practice, you can't want to go out there and win, you shouldn't be here.

"Because this is a privilege, this is the greatest job in the world, you get to go out and play a game, and if you can't care enough even in Week 17, even when you're trash when you're 4-11 if you can't care enough to go out there and give everything you've got and try your hardest, that's bullsh-t."

READ MORE: Like Clockwork, Watson (And Watches) Not Enough: Bengals 37, Texans 31

To hear a player publicly admit that their team is terrible and that the fans deserve better is a breath of fresh air - particularly for a city whose franchise has been exceptionally closed off in recent years, with former GM/coach Bill O'Brien notoriously hesitant to say anything other than pre-prepared catchphrases to the media.

This was a side of Watt that fans and the media have seen more and more of in 2020 as the weeks have worn on and defeats mounted. His frustrations have been clear as day, but this was by far the most honest he has been on the podium.

"There are people every week that still tweet you, that still come up to you and say, 'Hey we're still rooting for you, we're still behind you,' they have no reason whatsoever to - we stink," said Watt. "But they care. And they still want to win and they still want you to be great. That's why. Those people aren't getting paid. We're getting paid handsomely, that's why."

"That's who I feel most bad for is our fans and the people who care so deeply and the city and the people who love it and who truly want it to be great. And it's not. And that sucks as a player, to know that we're not giving them what they deserve."

READ MORE: Texans RB David Johnson Finds His Feet In Loss

The 4-11 Texans have just one last game remaining before sweeping changes to the front office, the coaching staff and the roster undoubtedly make their way through NRG Stadium come the new year.

Hopefully, this new regime can usher in a team-wide winning mentality as strong and determined as J.J. Watt's.