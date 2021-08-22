Scottie Phillips: Texans Roster Lock?

Maybe with a new offensive approach, the Texans will keep Phillips on the final roster?

Trying to find a positive on the Houston Texans' offense is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. For instance, in Saturday's 20-14 preseason win at Dallas, Tyrod Taylor went 2 of 5 passing on three drives against the Cowboys.

Meh.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills played more, but barely fared better until the start of the fourth quarter.

Meh.

The Texans went 0 for 10 on third down.

Meh.

Anything else? Oh, yeah, Cam Johnston had more punts that Taylor had passes.

At least running back Scottie Phillips continues to build off his hot start in the preseason. Now, he could be a lock to make the final 53-man squad.

Phillips, 23, began taking reps starting at the end of the first quarter and became the lead back until midway through the third. He finished with four carries for 16 yards, including an impressive bulldozing 7-yard run in the second quarter.

This comes a week after recording 13 carries for 66 yards and a 5-yard touchdown in the team's 26-7 win against the Green Bay Packers. Back-to-back decent games; it this enough to secure his spot for Week 1?

After going undrafted coming out of Ole Miss, Phillips spent most of the 2020 campaign on Houston's practice squad. The Texans are likely moving to more run-heavy offense under the direction of first-year head coach David Culley.

A new offensive system could suggest a runner-by-committee approach, meaning keeping five guys there is an option. Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson and Mark Ingram II — the big names at the position — likely are safe through roster cuts.

Ingram, who did not play last week, showed he still can be effective, with seven carries for 24 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run on Houston's opening drive.

The last two spots could come down to Phillips, Buddy Howell, Darius Jackson and Rex Burkhead. Howell, who enters his fourth season with the Texans, has been a standout on special teams. Jackson, who was picked up last week after being waived by Las Vegas, didn't see action until the fourth quarter.

Burkhead has history with the franchise from his days as a member of the New England Patriots, when he spent time with both Texans general manager Nick Caserio and exec Jack Easterby.

Does that factor into Culley and Caserio's decision? It could.

Both Caserio and Culley come from run-first backgrounds. Over the past decade, the Patriots have been one of the more consistent teams moving the ball on the ground. During Culley's two seasons in Baltimore, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards.

Maybe Phillips is nothing more than a depth piece with Houston, but waving him with the hopes of bringing him back on the practice squad might not be an option. Two straight positive outings warrants a look for a roster spot.

Whether that comes in Houston or elsewhere.

