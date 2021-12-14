Texans RB Not Coming Off IR

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans don't plan to activate running back Scottie Phillips from injured reserve this week.

The Texans (2-11) will be at a severe disadvantage in the run game going to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) on Sunday. Houston beat the Jags 37-21 in the season opener Sept. 12.

Phillips is recovering from a high ankle sprain. He is expected to play again at some point this season, according to coach David Culley.

"I’m not really sure what the timetable is for that, but we do expect him to come off of [IR]," Culley said. "He’s much, much better, but he’s not there yet.”

Phillips got hurt against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. He rushed for two yards on his only carry of the game.

Phillips has been active for three games this season, and had a bit more of a role earlier this season after the Texans traded the team’s leading rusher Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

A former undrafted free agent from Mississippi, Phillips has rushed for 13 yards on six carries this season, with two receptions for nine yards.

The Texans also have availability issues with veterans David Johnson and Rex Burkhead. Earlier this season, Houston opted to release from the roster another veteran running back in Phillip Lindsay, who is now a member of the Miami Dolphins roster.

The Texans continue to rank at the very bottom in the NFL ratings in many offensive categories, including rushing.