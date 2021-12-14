Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    No Texans RB Help; Scottie Phillips Not Coming Off IR

    Houston Texans running back not fully recovered from ankle sprain
    Author:

    HOUSTON – The Houston Texans don't plan to activate running back Scottie Phillips from injured reserve this week.

    The Texans (2-11) will be at a severe disadvantage in the run game going to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) on Sunday. Houston beat the Jags 37-21 in the season opener Sept. 12. 

    Phillips is recovering from a high ankle sprain. He is expected to play again at some point this season, according to coach David Culley.

    "I’m not really sure what the timetable is for that, but we do expect him to come off of [IR]," Culley said. "He’s much, much better, but he’s not there yet.”

    Phillips got hurt against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. He rushed for two yards on his only carry of the game.

    Recommended Articles

    Scottie Phillips
    Play

    Texans RB Not Coming Off IR

    Houston's running game to be limited Sunday at Jacksonville

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17346978
    Play

    Texans To 'Eliminate' The Run Game In Week 15?

    Another injury to a running back could force a more pass-oriented offense on the road

    15 hours ago
    David-Johnson
    Play

    Texans Make COVID Roster Moves on 2 Starters

    Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill placed on COVID list, David Johnson activated

    16 hours ago

    Phillips has been active for three games this season, and had a bit more of a role earlier this season after the Texans traded the team’s leading rusher Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

    A former undrafted free agent from Mississippi, Phillips has rushed for 13 yards on six carries this season, with two receptions for nine yards.

    The Texans also have availability issues with veterans David Johnson and Rex Burkhead. Earlier this season, Houston opted to release from the roster another veteran running back in Phillip Lindsay, who is now a member of the Miami Dolphins roster. 

    The Texans continue to rank at the very bottom in the NFL ratings in many offensive categories, including rushing.

    Scottie Phillips
    News

    Texans RB Not Coming Off IR

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17346978
    News

    Texans To 'Eliminate' The Run Game In Week 15?

    15 hours ago
    David-Johnson
    News

    Texans Make COVID Roster Moves on 2 Starters

    16 hours ago
    AP21346721972409
    News

    Grugier-Hill Knee Sprain: 'Not Quite As Bad As What We Thought'

    20 hours ago
    Texans - Davion Davis
    News

    Texans' Woeful Offense Losing More Weapons

    21 hours ago
    mills sit ss
    News

    'Slingin' It': Is Houston Texans Rookie QB Davis Mills Past the 'Growth Question'?

    Dec 13, 2021
    rex ss
    News

    'No Balance': Can Texans Ever Fix Woeful Run Game?

    Dec 13, 2021
    kamu texans
    News

    Sources Reveal Extent of Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill Injury

    Dec 12, 2021