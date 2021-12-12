Seahawks End Houston Hope

For a franchise looking for some direction? Finding out of Mills can really play is the only direction. Sunday against Seattle is a step in that direction.

HOUSTON - There might've been another move at quarterback that would've increased the odds of Houston beating visiting Seattle on Sunday, something that did not happen - to the tune of Seahawks 33, Texans 13 - with rookie Davis Mills manning the position.

Still, for a franchise looking for some direction? Finding out of Mills can really play is the only direction.

And for one half, anyway, and then in the late going, too - until the Texans O-line crumbled and the Texans running game again proved invisible and the Texans defense endured more injuries - Houston had something.

Mills during the week remained true to his low-key, even-keel personality even on Friday following the announcement that the rookie was officially named the Houston Texans’ starting quarterback as the replacement for Tyrod Taylor for the rest of the season.

“It’s pretty cool,” Mills said. “Obviously, I’m in a situation now I guess I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid, being named the starter for an NFL franchise. It’s pretty cool.”

And he was "cool'' to start the game, with a record-setting 14 completions to start, a TD pass to fellow rookie Brevin Jordan capping the early going, and just a 16-13 deficit at halftime, thanks to another record-setter, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, with a 61-yard boot.

But Seattle eventually "solved'' Mills, to some degree, and his performance suffered. But his eventual stats: 33 of 49 for 331 yards and the TD can work.

But there is not much help here in this O-line. And even without David Johnson going to the COVID list on Sunday morning and Rex Burkhead leaving the game due to injury, there is not much of a running threat. And by the time Houston kept racking up injuries on defense (see here)?

Houston couldn't hang with the likes of QB Russell Wilson, receiver Tyler Lockett (five catches, 142 yards and a TD) or even running back Rashaad Penny, not known to be a particularly special player ... but good here for 132 rushing yards on 16 carries, with two scores.

But all of it is still "cool'' in the sense that while Taylor might be more equipped to win on more plays, on more possessions, or even on more Sundays than Tyrod - while far less equipped to do all of that compared to Wilson - the Texans do not benefit from much of that.

Now at 2-11, the rest of this season needs to be about finding a future.

Is Davis, the third-round rookie from Stanford, central to that future? GM Nick Caserio and coach David Culley are engineering moves that are of pivotal importance for the franchise going forward. "Culture guys'' and "attitude guys.'' Important stuff.

But the fastest way for a bad team to become good?

Draft high and find a top-notch QB.

Losing is painful. But those two paths - draft high and find a top-notch QB - can be the rewards that spring from that pain.

“I don’t know if I really need to go out there and prove anything,” Mills said. “Just got to go out there and play my best. It’s a challenge each and every week going forward, but the goal stays the same for the whole team, just going 1-0 every week.”

Mills is now 0-7 as the starter, with only one real hallmark game, a tight 25-22 loss to New England in which he played on the same level as touted first-round Patriots QB Mac Jones. In that game, Mills completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 312 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 141.7 passer rating.

But against the Seahawks? He at times looked like an answer. But the Texans came into the game ranking last in the NFL in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 13.7 points per game. And that's about where they'll stick. ... proving that finding a QB is the coolest thing, but not the only thing.