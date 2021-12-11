One of the less talked about storylines heading into Sunday's game between the 2-10 Houston Texans and the 4-8 Seattle Seahawks is the return to NRG Stadium of Duane Brown.

The 36-year-old left tackle was a first-round pick by the Texans back in 2008, and spent 10 years in Houston as a stalwart of its offensive line.

This will be his first game back in the town he used to call home since being traded in 2017.

"I'm excited about it," Brown said. "Spent 10 years there, so a lot of history there. It's going to be different, being in that facility in the visitor's side. I'm looking forward to it though. I'm feeling good, feeling good about the game plan, coming off a win. We're looking forward to going out to get another one."

The trade was a long time coming for Brown. He was at odds with the Houston front office before being dealt to Seattle days after playing the Seahawks four years ago.

"It was wild," Brown said. "It was wild because going into that game there was some speculation about the possibility of it happening. So I think myself, along with some of the guys here, kind of didn't know it was going to happen, but kind of thought about it. So there was a little, some conversations about it during the game. It was also an amazing game, it was one of the best games I've been a part of."

Four years later, the Texans are essentially unrecognizable from the team he left.

"There's one person there, one person, Deshaun Watson," Brown said.

Of the offense he was a part of he's correct, but technically there are three players remaining from the team that lost 41-38 to the Seahawks in 2017 -- long snapper Jon Weeks, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, and, of course, Watson (technically).

"Obviously when I first left I was still in touch with guys who were there," Brown said. "And then I just slowly started to see them leave. It's crazy. It's crazy the turnover that's happened just in this four years of time. But other than that, I don't pay attention to it too much."

So is the four-time Pro Bowler sad about the current state of his former team?

"No, I have no emotions," Brown said. "No, I don't think about that at all."

Perhaps the emotions will come flooding back when he and the Russel Wilson-led Seahawks hit the NRG Stadium field Sunday.