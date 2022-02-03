Players Texans Could Target: Senior Bowl Day 2

MOBILE, Ala -- For seven hours, the rain trickled down on the turf at Hancock Whitney Stadium. At times, it would come in little bursts, nothing more than a drop here or there. Other moments, it came in buckets, a torrential downpour only to stop at the wrong time.

Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices could be viewed as a test for those looking to play in harsh conditions. Several players impressed regardless of the matchups or drills. Others are still works in progress.

The elements don't matter for the Houston Texans when they're inside NRG Stadium, but keep mind that there's at least eight road games a season. Here's a look at the top players that stood out Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford

Anyone who can move at 210 pounds with that much force needs to be on every team's radar. Oh, and don't let Ford's physicality fool you either. On more than one occasion, it was his speed that stole the show.

The former Bearcat won during team drills both up the middle and when hitting the edge. On two different occasions, he juked a pair of defenders from the National team, picking up the first down in the process. Ford also did not drop a pass during route-running drills and seven-on-seven.

The Texans, who finished 32nd in rushing, should be looking for multiple running backs in free agency and the draft. Ford should be on that list.

Houston DE Logan Hall

Hall will be tied to the Texans based on geographical location. He could be one to watch if he falls to Round 2 in April.

Few interior offensive linemen were able to slow to Hall during one-on-one drills. His first step would overpower the off-balanced pass protector, allowing him to swim underneath and get into the backfield.

In a 4-3 defense, Hall likely would be the run-stopping defensive end opposite Jonathan Greenard. The power and technique the former Cougar showed in practice should get the Texans' attention.

Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Austin entered the week already with questions about his physicality and size. Measuring in at 5-7 and just over 170 pounds, scouts likely wonder if his body would hold up at the next level.

It shouldn't be a concern after Wednesday. No one was able to stop the Memphis alum when working in the slot.

Austin not only won nearly every matchup during one-on-one drills, but he also flew past three different cornerbacks on post patterns for touchdowns. He only dropped one pass, but the ball also was a tad overthrown and just out of his reach.

Houston desperately needs a slot weapon to work the underneath routes after having five different players fill that role in 2021.

Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson

Colorado State's Trey McBride is leaving Mobile as likely the consensus top prospect at tight end. Houston needs a second tight end to pair with Brevin Jordan, but likely won't be looking at McBride in Round 2.

Should he be available late in the third round or perhaps the early fourth, Ferguson is an ideal prospect. The Wisconsin product impressed as a run blocker during team drills, closing the gap and allowing his running back to take the edge. In route-running, he won multiple matchups against linebackers and bullied safeties that were in zone coverage.

Teams are looking to run more 12-man personnel nowadays. Jordan is an ideal replacement for Jordan Akins, but Houston will need a second tight end to play a more traditional role. Ferguson should be moving up draft boards after another fine workout.

QUICK HITS

- Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is a first-round lock after Wednesday. He did not lose a single rep against tackles in one-on-one drills and overpowered three different running backs in team drills that would have led to sacks in a live game.

- Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has the tools to be the face of a franchise. The consistency is what's going to hurt him. An overall stronger Day 2, Willis overthrew several targets, but the balls had more touch and were cleaner leaving his hands than on Tuesday.

- Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones could be a nice gem on Day 3. He only allowed one pressure during team drills and closed the gap in pass protection with ease. He also has been one of the few players to contain Johnson at a consistent level.

- UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones is going to a problem in the right scheme. He bullied his way up the middle at a consistent basis during team drills and bull rushed the quarterbacks like a man on mission. He could be a Day 2 option for Houston.

- If the Texans want playmakers, Baylor's Jalen Pitre is one of them. Although he put on a stronger performance in Day 1, there was little regression as a whole in coverage. Considering himself a Budda Baker clone, the Texans would be wise to consider him in if he's available in the third round.