Seven from Saturday: Johnathan Joseph Etches His Name in The Texans Record Book

The Houston Texans pulled out a much-needed win over the Tampa Buccaneers 23-20 to clinch the AFC South. It was the Texans' 10th win of the season, and it's their second division title in a row.

With the win over the Buccaneers, here are some facts and stats from their performance on Saturday.

Seven from Saturday vs. the Buccaneers

Clinched the AFC South, which marks the fourth division title in the last five seasons. Only the Chiefs (AFC West) and Patriots (AFC East) have won their division four-or-more times since 2015. Posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons for the second time in franchise history (2011-12) and own the second-most wins (21) over a two-year span in franchise history (22 wins from 2011-12). Angelo Blackson joined J.J. Watt (two in 2013) as the only players in Texans history to block multiple field goals in a single season. Blackson is the first player in the NFL to block two field-goal attempts this season and currently leads the league. DeAndre Hopkins and his five receptions against the Buccaneers gives him 104 for the season. His 100 receptions on the season for the third time in his NFL career (2015, 2018). Only Andre Johnson (five) has more seasons with over 100 receptions in franchise history. Johnathan Joseph's second-quarter interception of Jameis Winston put him on top in the Texans record book. He passed Kareem Jackson (16) for the most career interceptions in team history and now owns 17 since 2011. With his 2.0 sacks on Jameis Winston, Whitney Mercilus now has 50.0 career sacks in his Texans career and 7.5 on the season. Mercilus' 50.0 sacks in his NFL career (2012-19), which is the third-most in franchise history behind J.J. Watt (96.0) and Mario Williams (53.0). Zach Cunningham became the eighth player since 2000 and first since Christian Kirksey in 2016 to record over 130 total tackles on defense and five tackles on special teams in a single season. Currently is the only player in the NFL in 2019 with over 100 tackles on defense (134) and five tackles on special teams (five).

