Seven From Sunday: A.J. McCarron Makes His First Start for The Texans Count

The Houston Texans dropped their final regular-season game to the Tennessee Titans 35-14. Even with the loss, the Texans were able to produce some interesting numbers in their final game including quarterback A.J. McCarron writing his name in the Texans record books.

Seven from Sunday vs. the Titans

Zach Cunningham led the AFC with 137 total tackles after three against the Titans. Cunningham is tied for the fourth-most total tackles in a single season in team history with Jay Foreman and Jamie Sharper in 2002. Cunningham also finished the season as the only NFL player in 2019 with 100 tackles on defense (137) and five tackles on special teams. Punter Bryan Anger had three punts land inside the 20. Anger has pinned 213 punts inside the 20-yard line on 597 career punts, joining the Los Angeles Rams Johnny Hekker as the only players in NFL history with over 200 punts inside the 20 on less than 600 career punts Duke Johnson finished the season with 410 rushing yards and 410 receiving yards on the season. Johnson became the fourth running back in franchise history to record over 400 receiving yards in a season and the first since 2011, joining Arian Foster (2010-11), Steve Slaton (2009), and Domanick Williams (2004). Johnson also became the first Texans running back to record over 40 receptions in a season since Arian Foster in 2012. A.J. McCarron became the first Texans quarterback to register two touchdown drives of 15-or-more plays in the same game. McCarron helped engineer a touchdown on the opening drive for the first time this season. The Texans scored their first opening-drive touchdown of the season and first since Week 9 of the 2018 season at Denver.

