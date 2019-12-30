State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Seven From Sunday: A.J. McCarron Makes His First Start for The Texans Count

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans dropped their final regular-season game to the Tennessee Titans 35-14. Even with the loss, the Texans were able to produce some interesting numbers in their final game including quarterback A.J. McCarron writing his name in the Texans record books. 

Seven from Sunday vs. the Titans

  1. Zach Cunningham led the AFC with 137 total tackles after three against the Titans. Cunningham is tied for the fourth-most total tackles in a single season in team history with Jay Foreman and Jamie Sharper in 2002.
  2. Cunningham also finished the season as the only NFL player in 2019 with 100 tackles on defense (137) and five tackles on special teams.
  3. Punter Bryan Anger had three punts land inside the 20. Anger has pinned 213 punts inside the 20-yard line on 597 career punts, joining the Los Angeles Rams Johnny Hekker as the only players in NFL history with over 200 punts inside the 20 on less than 600 career punts
  4. Duke Johnson finished the season with 410 rushing yards and 410 receiving yards on the season. Johnson became the fourth running back in franchise history to record over 400 receiving yards in a season and the first since 2011, joining Arian Foster (2010-11), Steve Slaton (2009), and Domanick Williams (2004).
  5. Johnson also became the first Texans running back to record over 40 receptions in a season since Arian Foster in 2012.
  6. A.J. McCarron became the first Texans quarterback to register two touchdown drives of 15-or-more plays in the same game.
  7. McCarron helped engineer a touchdown on the opening drive for the first time this season. The Texans scored their first opening-drive touchdown of the season and first since Week 9 of the 2018 season at Denver.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave and updated on defensive end J.J. Watt and his status after a successful week of practice.

Whitney Mercilus' New Contract Shows the Shift in The Texans Philosophy

Patrick D. Starr

The new contract to Whitney Mercilus shows that the Houston Texans are willing to make deals during the season. Something the organization has stayed away from in the past.

Bradley Roby Says It is Time for the Texans to Bring Their "A-Game"

Patrick D. Starr

Cornerback Bradley Roby is ready for the playoffs and ready for the Houston Texans to bring their A-game when it matters the most.

A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Patrick D. Starr

With resting key starters, the Houston Texans dropped the regular season finale 35-14 against the Tennessee Titans.

Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans keep outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from reaching free agency and lock him up with a four-year deal.

Houston Texans Set To Host the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in their opening round playoff game.

Bill O'Brien Makes the Right Call For The Texans Heading Into the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien makes the right decision playing it safe with his roster in the final regular-season game of 2019 with little to gain heading into the playoffs.

Houston Texans Playing It Safe, Laremy Tunsil Key Inactive Versus the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing it safe heading into their final game of the regular season to prepare for the playoffs. Laremy Tunsil highlights an important group of Texans not playing in week 17.

The Rundown: Texans Whitney Mercilus Remains Part of the Foundation

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opted to keep Whitney Mercilus on the roster for the foreseeable future and we take closer look at the reasons why they made they move.