Seven Things to Know about Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

Pavithr Goli

With their second-round pick, the Houston Texans selected defensive linemen Ross Blacklock from Texas Christian University. Ross Blacklock is more than just a great run stopper and strong pass rusher. Below are seven facts about this newest Texans defensive tackle Blacklock 

  1. For most of his life, Blacklock played running back and tight end before shifting to the defensive line during high school and college
  2. Ross Blacklock’s father was a Harlem Globetrotter and is currently their coach. Blacklock’s father also played basketball at the University of Texas and became one of the first African Americans to play for the UT basketball team.
  3. During an NFL Combine Interview, in a comedic moment, Ross Blacklock was notified that he had 37 on-campus parking tickets during his time at TCU, which surprised him. Blacklock eventually paid all of those tickets.
  4. As a student at Elkins High School, which is located in the suburbs of Houston, Blacklock was a multi-sport talent as he played football, basketball, baseball, track and field, and swimming.
  5. Ross Blacklock started playing football at age 5 as he grew a natural love for the sport at a young age.
  6. Ross Blacklock, in his youth, was also a sprinter who competed in the Junior Olympics.
  7. As an entering freshman at TCU, Blacklock weighed 330 pounds. However, he went on a strict diet plan and became a more muscular 290 pounds. 
Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Ross Blacklock wants to bring his physical nature to the Texans

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock wants to be a complete player and it starts with being a physical player in the trenches for the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

Ross Blacklock stays home to play for the hometown Texans

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock not only had his dream of playing in the NFL come true but it is going to start in his hometown for the team he grew up watching in the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock looking forward to being mentored by J.J. Watt

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is ready to get to work and being part of a defensive line room with his idol J.J. Watt.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: The addition of Ross Blacklock to the Texans defensive line

The Houston Texans added Ross Blacklock to the defensive line and here is a look on how it will impact their defensive line front.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Ross Blacklock

A closer look at Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and what was said by draft analysts during the evaluation process.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans select TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Step Two: Texans move on to contract discussions with Deshaun Watson

With left tackle Laremy Tunsil locked up with a new contract, the Houston Texans have started preliminary talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans players react to Laremy Tunsil's three-year extension

After Laremy Tunsil agreed to his three-year extension with the Houston Texans, teammates flooded social media pleased with the deal for their cornerstone left tackle.

Pavithr Goli

Texans have a strong group of defensive lineman to pick from entering day two

The Houston Texans enter day two of the 2020 NFL Draft with plenty of defensive linemen to suit their needs. Here is a closer look at the top draft-eligible prospects left on the board.

Pavithr Goli