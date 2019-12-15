"Sh**, Hop Getting The Ball" - Texans DeAndre Hopkins Knows The 4th Quarter Is His Time To Make Plays

When the Houston Texans need big plays, they turn to their best offensive player in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In the 4th quarter with the Texans tied with the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins was able to make play after play to help put the game away.

Deshaun Watson threw for 100 yards in crunch time, and Hopkins was on the receiving end of 98 of those yards. Hopkins caught four passes and was able to average 24.5 yards a catch when the offense needed him most.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had an interview with Hopkins on the field after the Texans win over the Titans.

"That's the norm," Hopkins said to Pelissero on the field at Nissan Stadium. "You know, teams don't know now, in the fourth quarter - Shit, Hop getting the ball."

Hopkins was able to finish the game with 6 receptions for 119 yards, and his two receptions for 35-yards late in the game helped flip the field when needed.

The Texans saw their early lead evaporate with the Titans coming back to tie the game 14-14 early in the 4th quarter. Hopkins knows what he and his teammates are made of and that their resiliency would come through when needed.

"Being in situations like this before," Hopkins said of his teammates. "Having a lot of guys, that's all you know playing for a championship on a team. The kind of team we got, man, you know it's a resilient team."

DeAndre Hopkins Game Notes vs. The Titans

DeAndre Hopkins has now recorded a reception in each of his 109 games to start his career, which is the 7th-longest streak to start a career in the Super Bowl era & 5th-longest active reception streak.

Hopkins has recorded at least 40 receiving yards in 17 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active streak in the NFL. He recorded 17-straight games with at least five receptions and 40 receiving yards, which is the 4th-longest streak in NFL history.

Hopkins notched his 2nd-consecutive game with 100 receiving yards. It was Hopkins 5th 100-yard performance this season and the 30th of his career, which is the second-most through seven seasons in Texans history (Andre Johnson, 31).

