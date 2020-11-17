After five games in charge of the Houston Texans, 73-year old interim-head coach Romeo Crennel has led his team to a 2-3 record. This may not have involved the 180-degree turnaround that many fans had been calling for since Bill O'Brien was fired, however, it is an improvement nonetheless.

But their performances have still left a lot to be desired, particularly defensively, when considering their head coach is a defensive guru.

This raises the question; When is it time to start benching starters?

"People always say, 'Well, if they don't do it why don't you put someone else in?' and that's a decision that I have to make, whether I think someone else going in will help the defense or hurt the defense," said Crennel on Monday following their 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns. "And then some people say, 'Well, it can't hurt any more than its hurting (now)."

This sentiment is one that seems very prevalent among Texans fans and media alike. The starters have been disappointing all season long. Naturally, there have been one-off plays that have stood out and given fans a reason to cheer, but the numbers don't lie.

Houston's defense has allowed the sixth-most total yards in the NFL (3,682), most rushing yards (1,507), has the least interceptions (2), and the least takeaways (5). But despite this, Crennel remains seemingly stern in his belief in the abilities of his current starters.

"I know what our guys can do because they have shown me on film that they can do it right," said Crennel. "So now then what I have to do is I have to get them to do it right all the time. And that's why you continually hear me talk about discipline, and the unit, and doing it right all the time."

Coach makes a salient point. These players are all in the league for a reason; They have shown on film that they can produce.

However, Crennel has been coaching these players since they arrived with the team (barring JJ. Watt and Whitney Mercilus). The fact is, if they aren't producing now, and haven't so far. As such, it is hard to imagine they need one or two more weeks before it finally clicks for them and they suddenly find a level of consistency. But perhaps this unwillingness to bench starters points to a deeper issue in their lack of talented backups.

However, that's a question for another day.

Regardless, you have to admire Crennel's willingness to take the blame for their poor performances and not call any players out publically.

His players are underperforming, starters or not. Then there is the simple fact that this roster was poorly constructed by his predecessor, and Crennel is having to make the best of it.

Benching players may help or hinder this team, but until they see what they have, nobody will know. But at this point, sitting at 2-7 it is hard not to side with these unnamed 'people' to which Crennel referred to.