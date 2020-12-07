Should Texans Get John Dorsey, Keep Anthony Weaver?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans lost their comeback hopes in a snap on Sunday, dropping their eighth game of the season in a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The loss raised plenty of questions about what bad money contracts look like on this team.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser, detail how two Bill O'Brien favorites left an extra stink on the loss to the Colts, a potential curveball cut, and who are each guy's favorite for the head coaching spot right now.

As for the general manager? With rumors, covered extensively by TexansDaily.com, John Dorsey got a thumbs up.

Locker: "I don't think John Dorsey needs to interview. If they want John Dorsey to interview for this job he just needs to put on the Cleveland Browns highlights from this weekend...Anybody else you interview there's going to be a lot of unknown. Because all these other names we hear... they're unknowns. John Dorsey built the Chiefs. John Dorsey built the Browns."

While the general manager will be new. One coach might have done enough to stay around with the team.

Stoots: "I'm to the point where I want to have the conversation about Anthony Weaver potentially staying with this team and building on this defense. Being the defensive coordinator for this team going forward...Anthony Weaver has somehow coached up and schemed up a very nice defense that can play really really good football for a good portion of a football game."

