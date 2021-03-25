Should Texans QB Watson 'Make Amends' With His Accusers?

Watson, Florio says, should be told: "You need need to understand that the behavior you were engaged in was not useful and productive for you. There is a reckoning to be had. There is a price to be paid.''

This advice, provided by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on SportsRadio 610, points out the value of settling the assortment of sexual assault cases - now 16 lawsuits having been filed - against the Houston Texans star.

Watson, Florio says, should be instructed thusly: "You need need to understand that the behavior you were engaged in -- in and of itself -- was not useful and productive for you. And there is a reckoning to be had. There is a price to be paid.''

Florio has a law degree and I do not. Therefore, I am deferential here. But ...

What if Watson is not guilty of any wrongdoing?

If his "behavior'' was not illegal, who is to judge whether it was "useful and productive''?

If Watson is telling the truth, what "reckoning'' must occur?

Watson has claimed innocence, and his attorney says the quarterback is the victim of blackmail. Should he settle with his accusers, even if he is telling the truth?

There, Florio has a point.

Investigations, depositions and courtroom testimony figures to be of a sordid nature, even if Watson's involvement with his accusers was consensual. That - regardless of guilt or innocence - will impact the court of public opinion and figures to serve as an impediment to all the things Watson wishes to accomplish, in football and in life.

"Otherwise,'' Florio points out, I think accurately (listen to the entire interview here), "this is going to hover over him. It's going to threaten his assets. It's going to threaten his career. And it's potentially going to threaten his liberty."

But the issue of "truth'' still lingers. While there is logic behind Florio's advice - "the sooner he understands that, and finds a way to resolve these claims, the sooner he can put it behind him'' - Florio's version of "the right thing'' becomes infinitely more complicated if Watson believes he's done nothing "wrong.''

And ultimately, the decision to "settle'' or "defend'' isn't up to the public and it isn't up to sportswriters (not even ones with law degrees). Only one person is truly qualified to make that decision.