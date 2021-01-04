Should NFL Passing Champ Deshaun Be MVP Candidate?

Despite the Houston Texans finishing 4-12, quarterback Deshaun Watson's performance against the Tennessee Titans shows why he deserves to be in consideration for NFL MVP ... even if he won't be.

Individually, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has had an MVP caliber season on the field, and it is hard to argue against it.

During their 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Watson never slowed down, improving as the game went on to score on eight consecutive drives, finishing 28-of-39 for 365-yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. As a result, Watson finishes the season as the league leader in passing yards (4,823).

His accomplishments will undoubtedly be overlooked given the team's 4-12 record, but his performances cannot be overstated.

Consider this; Throughout the course of 2020, Watson lost wideouts DeAndre Hopkins, Randall Cobb, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills, meaning he had to rely on backups and practice squad elevations. They also had one of the worst running games in the league, a mediocre and now injury-ravaged offensive line, and a first-year offensive coordinator.

And yet, Watson finished with 33-passing touchdowns and three rushing, 444 rushing yards, and just seven interceptions.

And it isn't just his stats that deserve recognition, it's his ability to get the best out of those around him regardless of who they are.

Starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks had 166-yards and two touchdowns receiving against the Titans, finishing the year with 1,150-yards in 15 games. By comparison, having only played one game prior to Week 11, backup wide receiver Keke Coutee stepped in and managed to connect with Watson for 90-yards against the Titans this week, and 400 on the year.

Watson has demonstrated all year his ability to produce regardless of the circumstances out of his control. On a 4-12 team that is undergoing major changes, he was able to put together a career year filled with records and highlight-reel plays that not only kept the Texans alive at times but gives the top tier of general manager and head coaching candidates reason to put Houston near the top of their preferred destinations.

A franchise quarterback who can carry his team on his back when necessary, setting records on the way would typically garner MVP-level attention.

Watson does that as well as, if not better than, anyone else in the NFL. And while we think he deserves that kind of attention, the truth is that without the wins to back up the stats, he will likely be overlooked despite his impressive campaign.

As unfortunate as that is, that's just the way the NFL works.