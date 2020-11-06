Should Texans Call Clay Matthews for LB Temp Help?

The Houston Texans' 2020 NFL season certainly hasn't gone according to plan thus far, and with their recent roster moves, the outlook isn't looking much better. As COVID-19 takes its toll on Houston's defense, forcing three linebackers to be moved to the reserve/COVID list, it is time the team looks outside the building for temporary reinforcements.

READ MORE: Injury Report: Texans Desperate At Linebacker?

With outside linebacker Jacob Martin testing positive on Thursday, and fellow linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole joining him on the reserve list due to close contact, the Texans group is running out of bodies.

Throw in Kyle Emanuel not participating in practice due to a concussion, Peter Kalambayi only just returning from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 1, Benardrick McKinney and Duke Ejiofor both on injured reserve, and practice-squad member Davin Bellamy being ruled for the week, and the Texans are left with just seven healthy linebackers, including the practice squad.

Hopefully, Emanuel, Mercilus, and Cole will be back next week. But given the poor performances of their linebackers this year, even before this week poured salt on their wounds, if the Texans are as serious as owner Cal McNair says they are about pushing for the playoffs, they should consider making additions for both that push and depth.

READ MORE: NFL Playoffs? Texans Ownership Sets 2020 Goal

Clay Matthews remains unsigned since his release by the L.A. Rams back in March. The 34-year old showed last season that he still has plenty left in the tank, starting 13 games and recording eight sacks, three defended passes and 57 combined tackles.

Houston's defense has struggled to set the edge all season, with their run defense having allowed the second-most yardage in the league to date. And given that they have only managed 49 quarterback pressures all season, second-worst in the NFL, and Matthews is an upgrade.

Not only would he be an instant upgrade to their current backups, but he'd arguably be a starter right away. Especially if a situation such as that they are currently enduring plays out again later in the season, the more quality depth they have available, the better.

Also, considering the fact that he is at the tail end of his career and likely would only sign until the end of the season, he would be both cheap, and wouldn't impede on the next general manager and head coach's ability to build their own roster.

The good news about the idea: Matthews remains interested in playing. In a September statement to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Matthews' agent, Ryan Williams, said as much. But there is also a "but.'' ...

Said Williams: "Clay remains open to playing in the NFL in 2020, provided it's the right opportunity for him and his family.''

READ MORE: Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans’ ‘Rebuild’

Frankly, 1-6 Houston might not be the "right opportunity.''

Still, the Texans are in a dire situation.

Due to this season's COVID-19 protocols, Matthews would not be able to sign in time to play this week. But the team still has nine games to play, and as McNair said on Monday, "There's an extra wild-card game this year. So you don't know what's going to happen."

If the Texans are serious about putting this disappointing start to the season behind them and making the most of the games they have left, they will need reinforcements, even if they only serve as temp help. A call to Clay Matthews is a justifiable call for help.