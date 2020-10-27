SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Should Texans Target Cowboys In Trades?

Anthony R Wood

The 2020 season has not been kind on either NFL franchise in The Lone Star State. The Houston Texans sit a lowly 1-6, with the Dallas Cowboys faring little better at 2-5. With the Nov. 3 trade deadline fast approaching, rumors are rife surrounding both teams about potential departures as rebuilds approach ahead of 2021, and perhaps the Texans could use this as a chance to rescue some dignity this year and attempt to chase a wildcard spot.

Houston holds eight draft picks in 2021: A third, two fourths, a fifth, three sixths, and a seventh. There may be more headed their way in the form of compensatory picks, but that collection is what we know.

According to SI's Mike Fisher, the Cowboys are willing to trade defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley.   

All three were new arrivals in 2020 and all three have struggled to find their footing. Given the state of Houston's defense, would all three be upgrades over current options?

READ MORE: 'Peanuts': Crennel Acknowledges Texans Trade 'Possibilities'

READ MORE: Column: 'Angry' Watt Should Request Texans Trade

Other than J.J. Watt, Houston has no consistent pass rushers. Griffen is having a poor year in Dallas but spend the previous decade in Minnesota as a consistent standout.

P.J. Hall has had some decent plays at defensive tackle, but they need more experience in the middle as rookie Ross Blacklock doesn't look ready to start. Dallas' Poe is a wide-body who again, hasn't worked out there, but was once a first-round pick and a Pro Bowler.

At corner, only Bradley Roby looks a sure starter, but as of Week 7, he is injured. Worley has essentially been benched in Dallas but last year was a Raiders starter.

A player like Griffen, Poe or Worley, one might guess, would be easy for the Texans to obtain for perhaps a seventh-rounder. 

The Texans have $7.5 million in cap space at this moment, more than enough to bring in any one, or potentially two of these players. 

Sitting at 1-6 heading into a bye week, they are the very definition of outside shots to make the playoffs. However, with a far more favorable schedule looking forward than they have had to date, there is always a chance. Should Houston spend picks here? Be a buyer?

There might be a smarter way. Fisher reports that Dallas might simply look to dump players of this caliber if a trade can't be engineered. That's when Houston should jump at Griffen, Poe and Worley - when the cost is reduced to nothing.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly As Texans Fall To 1-6

As the Houston Texans fall to 1-6 at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, what positives can be drawn from this 35-20 loss - if any?

Anthony R Wood

Could Texans D-Line Help Be on the Way?

The Houston Texans have the worst rush defense in football ... but could have help on the way with a new addition.

CodyStoots

'Peanuts': Crennel Acknowledges Texans Trade 'Possibilities'

Last Week, Coach Romeo Crennel Issues A Bold Stance On His Houston Texans as The NFL Trade Deadline Approached. Now? Talk Of 'Peanuts' Amid A New Acknowledgment

Mike Fisher

NFL Trade Deadline: Will Texans Do Jack? - Stoots Podcast

It's NFL Trade Deadline time, and Jack Easterby has to prove he is all-in on the Houston Texans this week

CodyStoots

Column: 'Angry' Watt Should Request Texans Trade

Could this be the loss that pushes J.J. Watt to ask for something many believed would never happen? Yes, it's time for a Houston Texans trade

CodyStoots

‘60 Minutes’: Texans Fall Short In Packers Win

‘60 Minutes’: Houston Texans Fall Way Short Of Goal In Loss To Green Bay

Mike Fisher

Packers 35, Texans 20: 11 Takes on Blowout

Packers 35, Houston Texans 20: 11 Takes on blowout as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers far too much, Texans offense far too inconsistent.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives Week 7: Packers Missing a Pair of Stars

Houston Texans Inactives vs Packers Week 7 - The wait continues for a wide receiver and another draft pick sits

CodyStoots

Are Texans Players Like Watson Making NFL Trade Decisions?

Are Houston Texans Players Like QB Deshaun Watson Making NFL Trade Decisions? Or Is Something Deeper Going On?

Mike Fisher

Will Packers Star RB Sit Out Vs. Texans?

Will Green Bay Packers Star RB Aaron Jones Sit Out In NFL Week 7 Vs. Houston Texans?

Mike Fisher