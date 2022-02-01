SI Mock NFL Draft: Houston Texans Snag Defensive Monster?

For all but two teams in the National Football League, the 2020-21 season is over and sights are set on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans season came to an early end but the promise of young talent helps soften the blow of missing the playoffs and the firing first-year head coach David Culley.

Much of the draft selection order is set and the mock drafts are plentiful. Sports Illustrated has taken a deep dive into a mock draft that addresses the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

With the third pick, SI predicts that the Texans will select Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

"Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear."

In 2021, Hutchinson recorded 62 total tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss, and set a Michigan record for a most sacks (14) in a single season. His monster season helped the Wolverines finish 12-2, win the Big Ten and compete in the College Football Playoff.

Hutchinson was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2021, making him the third defensive player to finish second in the history of the award. Hutchinson currently has the best odds (+170) to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Houston needs help with its defensive front and Hutchinson said that he'd "love to play for the Texans".

What will the Texans do with their third pick? In a recent interview on Sports Radio 610, general manager Nick Caserio said that the team would look be willing to listen to offers and trade back for the right value.

"We’re open for business on anything,” Caserio said.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With secondary another major need for the Texans, NFL Network has Houston selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 3 pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.