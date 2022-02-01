Skip to main content

SI Mock NFL Draft: Houston Texans Snag Defensive Monster?

Will the Texans will select Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson?

For all but two teams in the National Football League, the 2020-21 season is over and sights are set on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans season came to an early end but the promise of young talent helps soften the blow of missing the playoffs and the firing first-year head coach David Culley.

Much of the draft selection order is set and the mock drafts are plentiful. Sports Illustrated has taken a deep dive into a mock draft that addresses the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

With the third pick, SI predicts that the Texans will select Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

"Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear."

In 2021, Hutchinson recorded 62 total tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss, and set a Michigan record for a most sacks (14) in a single season. His monster season helped the Wolverines finish 12-2, win the Big Ten and compete in the College Football Playoff.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17456621_168388359_lowres
Play

SI Mock NFL Draft: Houston Texans Snag Defensive Monster?

Will the Texans will select Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson?

just now
just now
Nico Collins
Play

ESPN Ranks Texans' 2021 Draft Class Among NFL's Best

It may have been a rough year, but the Houston Texans' draft class outperformed their selections.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
campen-aaron-
Play

Texans Lose Assistant Coach to Panthers

The Houston Texans will need to add an offensive line coach to their list of offseason needs.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Hutchinson was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2021, making him the third defensive player to finish second in the history of the award. Hutchinson currently has the best odds (+170) to be the No. 1 overall pick. 

Houston needs help with its defensive front and Hutchinson said that he'd "love to play for the Texans". 

What will the Texans do with their third pick? In a recent interview on Sports Radio 610, general manager Nick Caserio said that the team would look be willing to listen to offers and trade back for the right value. 

"We’re open for business on anything,” Caserio said.

USATSI_17456621_168388359_lowres
Aidan Hutchinson
Jack Easterby
IMG_9894
NFL Draft

With secondary another major need for the Texans, NFL Network has Houston selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 3 pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.

USATSI_17456621_168388359_lowres
News

SI Mock NFL Draft: Houston Texans Snag Defensive Monster?

just now
Nico Collins
News

ESPN Ranks Texans' 2021 Draft Class Among NFL's Best

7 hours ago
campen-aaron-
News

Texans Lose Assistant Coach to Panthers

7 hours ago
USATSI_16590475
News

Super Detour: Rams' Offensive Coordinator Interview for Texans' Job

15 hours ago
Brian Flores
News

Texans Add 3rd Coaching Candidate to Receive 2nd Interview

17 hours ago
campen-aaron-
News

Texans Lose O-Line Coach James Campen

18 hours ago
Kenny-Pickett-Sam-Howell-Broncos
News

Texans NFL Draft: Scouting Top 50 Prospects at Senior Bowl; Deshaun Watson Heir?

Jan 31, 2022
burrow cin left
News

'Joe Cool': QB Joe Burrow Leads Bengals to Super Bowl With OT Upset at Chiefs

Jan 30, 2022