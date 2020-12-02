SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

NFL Power Rankings: How Low Is Texans Trust?

Mike Fisher

The theme of this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings: "Trust.'' And given all we know about the Houston Texans' ups and downs, you can only imagine where that lands your favorite team.

Would you imagine as high as No. 19?!

From the MMQB gang:

This time, one common theme was trust. The old adage is that teams are what their record says they are, but of course that’s not always exactly the case—especially in a season that has put teams in as many trying situations as this one has. We’ve seen teams at their best and their worst (like in any season), but this year we’ve also seen them when they’ve lost players suddenly and unexpectedly from their lineup, lost coaches, lost entire weeks of practice, had their schedules yanked around and more.

So as I sized up the 32 teams, I tried to cut through some of the noise and think more simply about which teams I trust to show up in a given week, or—for the playoff teams—in a big game come January.

Obviously, the Texans are not exactly lined up to play "in a big game come January.'' Yet they fare well in this ranking, their 4-7 record representing a "surge'' of sorts.

Writes SI: 

The Texans are making their slow recovery after just a ridiculous schedule to open the season, and I am thankful for reminders of how incredible Deshaun Watson is. This is a point countless other people have made already, but it bears repeating: He’s the best selling point any team has in trying to hire the top coaching candidate this offseason.

We have indeed made that point ...

READ MORE: Coach Search: Why Texans Job Opening Is No. 1

But we would make another: SI's rankings were determined before Tuesday's news that the Texans will go forward, against the Colts this week and beyond, without their best receiver and their best cornerback.

READ MORE: Will Fuller: Texans WR suspended six games for PED violation

READ MORE: BREAKING: Bradley Roby Announces Six Game Suspension

Meaning it's still a matter of trust.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andre Johnson On Texans Offense Without Fuller

Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson spoke to SI's Anthony Wood on Monday, and discussed how he feels they will perform without Will Fuller after his PED suspension.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Wide Receiver Future Shaky with Fuller Uncertainty

The Houston Texans don't have a ton of options beyond Will Fuller ... making the situation shaky for the future

CodyStoots

BREAKING: Bradley Roby Announces Six Game Suspension Also

The Houston Texans best cornerback announced he is suspended for six games after Will Fuller announced his six game suspension

CodyStoots

Will Fuller: The Texans Apology Leading To the End In Houston?

Houston wide receiver Will Fuller apologizes to the Texans following his six-game suspension by the NFL for a performance-enhancing drug violation - raising questions about his future

Anthony R Wood

BREAKING: Texans WR Will Fuller Suspended For PED Violation

Houston Texans WR Will Fuller Was Fired Up About The 'Now': 'We're Just Getting Started,' He Says - But How He's Been Suspended For The NFL Season For PED Violation

Mike Fisher

COVID Caution: Texans 'Won't Allow' A Broncos QB Situation

COVID Caution: The Houston Texans Simply 'Won't Allow' A Repeat of the Denver Broncos QB Situation, Says Coach Romeo Crennel

CodyStoots

NFL Coach Search: Why Texans Job Opening Is No. 1

The NFL is about to start its Coaching Carousel and the Houston Texans vacancy might be the top job because of one very special reason

CodyStoots

Lions Fans Celebrate Coach Firing By Donating To Deshaun Charity

The Houston Texans success was too much for Lions to stomach after Thanksgiving as they fire the GM and Coach - and Detroit fans are celebrating by donating to Deshaun Watson's charity

CodyStoots

Texans Ex Angered By Broncos QB COVID Controversy

Former Houston Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson has taken to Twitter to voice his frustrations as his Denver Broncos look set to take the field Sunday against the Saints without a quarterback.

Anthony R Wood

AFC South: Who Is Texans' 'Most Overlooked' Player? Think Big

Inside The AFC South: Who Is The Houston Texans' 'Most Overlooked' Player? It's One Of Their Largest Players

Anthony R Wood