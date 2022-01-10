Texans Sign Futures Contracts, Include TCU & Cowboys Ex RB



HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are signing former TCU and George Ranch standout running back Darius Anderson to a reserve-future deal, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Anderson was on the Texans' practice squad.

Anderson went undrafted out of TCU after playing in the Senior Bowl all-star game.

Cut by the Dallas Cowboys, Anderson was on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster twice. He signed a reserve-future deal with the Colts, but was cut Aug. 17.

At TCU, he rushed for 823 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, 598 yards as a junior and 768 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

He played high school football at George Ranch, winning a Class 5A state championship as a senior and rushed for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He chose TCU over scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M.

The Texans also signed linebacker Josh Watson to a reserve-future deal, per a league source.

Watson was on the Texans' practice squad this season.

Watson has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans are also signing former New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to a reserve-future deal, per a league source.

A former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, Dwumfour played well since joining the Texans, recording a half-sack and a tackle for a loss.

The Texans are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round wide receiver Jalen Camp to a reserve-future deal, per a league source.

Camp played collegiately at Georgia Tech and is a bigger wide receiver at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

The Texans are signing defensive back T.J. Green to a reserve-future deal, per a league source.

Green (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is a former Indianapolis Colts second-round draft pick from Clemson where he switched from wide receiver to the secondary. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Green has also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

He has played in 40 games with a dozen starts and has 102 career tackles, five for losses, including 12 tackles this year in six games and one start for Atlanta.The Texans cut undrafted rookie wide The Texans are signing wide receiver Damon Hazelton to a reserve-future deal.

Hazelton was originally signed by the Texans in May and then released by them in August when the team signed running back Darius Jackson. Hazelton subsequently signed with the Green Bay Packers in August and then joined the Texans' practice squad.

Hazelton (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) played at Missouri, catching 30 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown.

A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, Hazelton was an honorable-mention All-ACC selection for the Hokies with eight touchdowns in 2019 on 31 receptions for 527 yards.

He had 51 receptions for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.