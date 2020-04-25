With the 141st overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected cornerback John Reid from Penn State. John Reid is a small yet extremely athletic player that is a great nickel cornerback that would be perfect towards guarding slot receivers.

Six Things to Know about Texans cornerback John Reid

John Reid was a highly recruited in high school and was ranked as the best cornerback in Pennsylvania. Reid earned Dean’s List honors as a freshman. Reid was also named an Academic All-Big Ten player during his redshirt injury year. John Reid won the prestigious Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award as he had one of the greatest career contributions to Penn State throughout his time as a Nittany Lion. Reid cut clips from NFL cornerbacks like Chris Harris, Jr., Jason Verrett, and Tre'Davious White to help develop his game. In pee-wee football when he played running back, Reid would watch highligh film of Barry Sanders and Walter Payton. John Reid graduated with a degree in Data Sciences and interned at Blizzard and did web development on the front end and back end for the gaming company.

