Six Things We Learned About the Texans to Start the 2020 Combine Week

Head Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien met with the media at the NFL Combine for the first time since the end of their season. O'Brien discussed plenty of topics in his 15-minute press conference with the most significant news being that he was giving up play-calling duties for the 2020 season.

Here are the six most important things we learned about the Texans after O'Brien talked at the Combine.

Six Things We Learned at the NFL Combine about the Texans

Play-Calling Switch

The biggest news was passing the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly for the 2020 season. After watching O'Brien call plays for a season, it will be Kelly's turn to make it happen on gamedays. Much like O'Brien did with George Godsey making him prepare for a season and then turning over duties to him in 2015, Kelly will be put under the same microscope.

The favorable situation for Kelly is that he has Deshaun Watson and a potentially potent offense to work with this coming season that will more than likely find new personnel to infuse into their strong foundation from 2019.

More Time for O'Brien for the Team on Game Days

With Kelly taking over calling plays, O'Brien will now have time to put his focus on the team and what is happening on the field. Last season between series, O'Brien would spend much of his time with the offense and Watson making adjustments for the next series. Now that will be left up to Kelly while O'Brien will move back to being a head coach.

"I think I'll do more about being able to focus on the whole game," O'Brien explained. "How the game is being played and things like that."

No more making sure all the offensive position groups are on the same page, O'Brien can put his energy on the things that head coaches need to, challenges, timeouts, and game flow. Most importantly, allowing his coordinators to handle their sides of the football.

Past Players Assuming New Roles in the Coaching Staff

With the slight adjustments to the coaching staff, two former Texans players will be moving to help in more prominent roles for the 2020 season.

Former quarterback T.J. Yates will be moving to as the assistant quarterback coach. Kelly will be taking over coaching the quarterbacks while Carl Smith will be moving to an offensive assistant for this coming season.

Last season, he was an offensive assistant that helped offensive line, Mike Devlin. Yates was instrumental in helping the Texans clean up the communication between the offensive line and quarterback. Especially helping the offensive line read presnap looks to be on the same page as Deshaun Watson.

Also, Brian Cushing will be moving from strength and conditioning coach to helping more with the linebackers this season. Cushing will be working closely with inside linebacker coach Bobby King and new outside linebacker coach Chris Rumph.

New Cap Person in Place

With Chris Olsen no longer part of the organization, the one who helps write contracts and navigate the cap situation for the organization over the past decade. O'Brien noted that Football Administration Coordinator Kevin Krajcovic would be taking the lead with the team in that role that Olsen once held.

The Plan Set for the Draft

Despite being the Texans general manager, Bill O'Brien was quick to point to others, helping to get their gameplan together for the NFL combine.

Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazirgan and Director of College Scouting James Liipfert and all the college scouts have put together the lists and plans for the players for the Texans to talk to for the week.

With O'Brien entering the combine as the general manager, it is clear that he depends on the right people for their exact job description. In this case, he is leaving the college prospects to personnel people inside the organization that have the most knowledge about the group.

Style Play on Defense

It was the first time that O'Brien discussed the move of Anthony Weaver to the defensive coordinator. Weaver has been preparing for this moment with O'Brien behind the scenes. With influences from Rex Ryan and Mike Pettine, O'Brien is expecting Weaver to his own "style" to the defense that will help the players. It could be a new look, in terms of the scheme, for the Texans in 2020.

