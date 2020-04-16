Six things we learned from Bill O’Brien’s pre-draft press conference

Houston, Texas- Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien met with the media in a zoom pre-draft press conference call to discuss multiple topics. IT was the first time O'Brien has met with the media since the NFL combine and since the trade of DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, and Brandin Cooks.

Here are the top six things we learned from O'Brien during his near hour-long press conference with the media.

Six Things from the Pre-Draft Press Conference with Bill O'Brien

The Deshaun Watson Era

It is the Deshaun Watson Era, and O'Brien is not afraid to say it either. When asked if Watson was privy to the fact that DeAndre Hopkins was being traded to Arizona, O'Brien said,

I would say that any conversation like that, with all due respect, I keep between myself and the player. I will say that we communicated a lot with Deshaun during this time.

O'Brien continued. "He's been in touch with his new teammates, any conversation that I would have with a player relative to those types of things I just like to keep that in house. But yeah, we've communicated quite a bit with Deshaun and many, many other players."

O'Brien discussed that once again, they are committed to building around Watson as their "elite quarterback."

Texans confident with Brandin Cooks and David Johnson's health

Both Brandin Cooks and David Johnson took physicals with doctors, according to O'Brien. Cooks took his physical in Los Angeles with a colleague of the Texans' team physician Dr. Walt Lowe. The Texans are comfortable with Cooks' injury history and the concussion situation that he has endured over the past seasons.

Also, Johnson took a physical with Lowe in Houston, and O'Brien said Johnson passed it with "flying colors." When the deal was coming together, O'Brien trusted Cardinals general manager Steve Keim's discussion on Johnson's health. Keim mentioned during negotiations that Johnson passed the exit physical with the Cardinals at the end of last season. That helped move the deal towards completion and with Lowe getting to evaluate Johnson closer, give the stamp of approval.

A different offense in 2020

With the exit of DeAndre Hopkins and the additions of Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, and David Johnson, O'Brien expects a different version of the Texans offense compared to 2019.

There will be questions on how the production of Hopkins is replaced, but O'Brien and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly are working on a new vision for the 2020 offensive group.

"I don't think you replace Hopkins," O'Brien said of the offense. "I think that every year is different. I think that this year's offense will be totally different than last year's offense or the year before his offense. I think that Timmy Kelly and myself, we're doing a lot of zoom meetings with our offensive staff, we're thinking about who we have on our team right now. We feel really good about where we are offensively right now with our personnel and what we're going to be able to do."

Defensive Line a clear need while wide receiver pushed down the list

The Texans have adjusted their gameplan heading to the draft on the fly and partly due to the COVID-19 situation. With valuable time gone on the football field with off-season programs being shut down, the Texans sent a second-round selection to the Rams for Brandin Cooks instead of banking on a rookie wide receiver. That doesn't mean they will not look in the deeper rounds in the draft if it presents itself, but a higher pick on a wide receiver doesn't seem in the cards.

As for defensive tackle, O'Brien admitted that the loss of D.J. Reader hurts the interior of their defense. The addition of Tim Jernigan is a "big get" but understands that position groups need depth help. O'Brien might be downplaying the depth part but expect a new addition early to the defensive line group within their first three selections of the draft.

O'Brien feels the 2020 season is a veteran year

With the COVID-19 situation, O'Brien is preparing for the 2020 season as if there is going to be limited work on the football field. Rookies are going to lose valuable time of preparation, and if a first-year player is going to need to help, it might hurt the team when the regular season rolls around.

The Texans are building their team appropriately and protecting themselves from depending on too many rookies when the season starts.

"I think that this year with the unique position that we're in," O'Brien explained. "I truly believe that this is a veteran type of year. I think it's going to be really difficult for rookies without offseason programs, practicing on the field, and being able to do all the things that you do during that five-week stretch after the draft."

This might not be the season where the Texans move on from a veteran player unless they ultimately have to.

Right or wrong, finding a team to pay DeAndre Hopkins' was a priority

O'Brien went further into the thinking of the DeAndre Hopkins trade and more importantly, was finding a team willing to give the wide receiver what he wanted in the end.

A new contract.

The Arizona Cardinals were the team that decided they were the ones that were willing to give Hopkins a new contract at some point. To take this a step further, O'Brien alluded to the fact that Hopkins will be getting a contract adjustment from the Cardinals soon.

The Texans have always thought highly of Hopkins and instead of shipping him off to a team that did not have the wide receiver's best interest, they found a team that was going to give Hopkins what he wanted in the end.

Bonus!

The Brandin Cooks' trade was executed in the back yard of Bill O'Brien's house with the Rams. O'Brien has been spending his time at his residence, conducting the business of the organization.

