Six things we learned from Texans Anthony Weaver's press conference

Houston Texans newly minted defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had his first media interview since being named to his new position. Weaver met with the media for an extended time on a zoom call and covered plenty of pressing topics on the defense in the 2020 season.

Weaver, who is entering his first season as defensive coordinator, will have his work cut out for him but the Texans are moving into the coming season with confidence he can improve the defense.

What were the six most important things we learned from Weaver's press conference?

We take a look.

Six Things we learned from Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

The balance for Weaver's position titles

Weaver still has the defensive line coach tag along with his defensive coordinator title also. There is a slight concern about how he will balance a position group and keep an eye on the entire group during practice time on the field.

Weaver mentioned that defensive assistant Matt O'Donnell, who helped him in the position group last season, will continue to assist him. Also, defensive assistant Akeem Dent and outside linebacker coach Chris Rumph will help the group. Assistant head coach Romeo Crennel will also help chip in with the group. Crennel himself started his career as a defensive line coach, and throughout his time with the Texans, he would give sage advice to the interior of the defense on technique and coaching points.

The Rex Ryan influence

There is no secret that former head coach Rex Ryan has been a big influence on Weaver's defensive mind. Ryan was Weaver's position coach with the Baltimore Ravens and ended up landing his first NFL coaching position as an assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets in 2012 under Ryan.

Weaver is always complimentary of his mentor in Ryan.

Rex was obviously a huge influence on my career both as a player and now as a coach. As a very young player, he always prompted us to learn the big picture and learn all of the stuff that was happening around us, just because he thought that would enable us to make some more plays. That's something that I try to continue to convey to the players I have now. That obviously helped me in terms of once I got into coaching professionally, I was probably ahead of most players that jump into the coaching carousel.

There could easily be some "Ryan Era" influence in the Texans defense in 2020 under Weaver. With what Weaver called "exotic" looks.

One of those looks is the "walk-around" defense that allows players to all stand up and roam and get to their position before the snap of the football. That enables the defense to keep their looks disguised as long as they can, so the offense has a tough time picking up their looks.

There are enough players to have the pass rush go

When asked about if he is happy with his pass rushers, he said there is a good group in the house, starting with J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. Weaver is also looking for jumps from younger players in Charles Omenihu, Duke Ejiofor, and Jacob Martin.

Weaver said his job is to make sure that he does a good enough job of putting all the pass rushers in the right position to produce on gamedays.

The secondary struggle was a bi-product of the pass rush.

There have been discussions of the struggles of the secondary in 2019, but Weaver feels that the lack of pressure on the quarterback was the primary culprit for that issue.

Weaver likes his new safety group and thinks his cornerbacks have enough to slow down receivers, but they are only as good as their pass rush.

"They're competitive," Weaver said of the secondary. "They're talented, and they can make plays, but we've got to help them up front. Somehow, we've got to affect the quarterback somehow to get that ball out quicker and not just leave those guys on islands."

Last season, the defense tied for 19th in league with 31.0 sacks. 18th in the league in quarterback hits with 42. The Texans pass rush was ranked 31st in the NFL in pressure rate at 18.1%, with only the Miami Dolphins trailing at 16.5%.

No, Lonnie Johnson, Jr. is a cornerback

From time to time, people think up crazy ideas to change the position of players despite their being young developing players. When asked of Lonnie Johnson, Jr's future at playing cornerback, and if he could move to safety, Weaver shut that idea down in a hurry.

Weaver called Johnson a cornerback, and they were expecting big things from him in year two.

Remember, Johnson is only entering his fourth season playing the cornerback position. He played two years at the position at Kentucky and just last season with the Texans. He arrived at Kentucky as a safety, but the Texans see him being part of the future at cornerback.

J.J. Watt remains a crucial part of the defense

Weaver admitted getting Watt through 16 games is crucial, and keeping him together for the entire season is vital. Weaver says that allowing Watt to play free is critical, and giving them options to make plays outside of the defense.

Watt will continue to be a focal point for the defense in 2020.

