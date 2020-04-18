Six things we learned from Texans' David Johnson's press conference

Houston Texans running back David Johnson met with the Houston media for the first time since being traded from the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson met with the media via a Zoom conference call and answered plenty of questions regarding his arrival to the Texans.

With questions of his health and the ending of his tenure in Arizona, Johnson was open and honest about his current situation.

Here are the six things we learned from Johnson's press conference from Friday.

Six Things We Learned from David Johnson's Press Conference

The hot had was not him in Arizona

David Johnson called his 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals a rough one due to being passed over by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He mentioned that Kingsbury would go with the hot hand during their season which was Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds.

Johnsons admitted he was nicked up health-wise but it was evident getting to Houston in trade was something he was looking for to restart his career.

Not worried about public perception

Being traded for one of the fan favorites in DeAndre Hopkins was not met with open arms but Johnson is not too worried about the entire situation. When asked about the backlash, Johnson was open about the situation and understands he will not please everyone.

"You can't please everyone," Johnson said during his zoom call. "I've learned that as well in the league. Everyone has something to say, especially with this social media getting so big with Twitter and Instagram and stuff. Everyone's talking behind a screen and there's always going to be something no matter what you do. You can be the greatest and someone will have something to say."

"Glue Hands"

Known for his pass-catching ability, Johnson arrived to the University of Northern Iowa expecting to play wide receiver. He worked that summer before refining his hands and route-running skills which have helped him to split out as a real threat split out to take advantage of linebackers and safeties in the passing game.

Johnson thinks that his hands really started when he was in eight or ninth grade playing in a dodgeball league. His nickname was "glue hands" for dominating the court catching everything that was thrown at him.

Clean Slate with the Texans

On vacation with his family when he found out that he was being traded to the Texans, Johnson admitted he was "excited" to get a new start in Houston. Especially getting his health in order and getting a "clean slate" with head coach Bill O'Brien.

As Johnson stated, "I'm excited that Bill O'Brien came out and got me, and I'll be ready for them once I get there."

Using notecards to get the offense down

Understanding the off-season will be set up differently due to the COVID-19 keeping the team from reporting to the stadium for OTAs. JOhnson understands that he will have to put in extra work to get the offense down during their "virtual" off-season.

Johnson says that his way of learning offenses is to write things down on notecards and review himself of what he needs to remember.

When asked about hos he would learn the Texans' system, Johnson said he would use what he knows.

"Normally, I'd just use kind of the notecards to learn offenses," Johnson explained. "That's the way I've done for schooling and it's helped out a lot. So, I think I'll use the same, a notecard-type system just to memorize the offense, the scheme, and the plays."

Johnson feels he has plenty left in the tank

Johnson was asked about his health and the questions surrounding him coming out of the 2019 season. Johnson made it clear he has plenty left and that he is coming into the 2020 season with a chip on his shoulder from Arizona.

Johnson made it clear he wants to get back to his 2016 level of play when he an AP-All Pro selection.

Bonus! - Getting involved with the Houston community

Johnson is working to get situated and find a way to get to Houston and settled for the season. More importantly, he and his wife Meghan want to get involved with the city of Houston and the community especially with the COVID-19 pandemic situation taking place.

