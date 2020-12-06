'Snap Decision': Colts 26, Texans 20

HOUSTON - Looking for their fourth win in five outings the Houston Texans, welcomed the Indianapolis Colts to NRG Stadium, in what was the second matchup against their division rival in three weeks.

Unfortunately for Houston, Deshaun Watson and the offense was shut out in the second half of action, en route to a disappointing 26-20 loss - with a late-game bad shotgun snap the difference.

The Texans did manage to get off to a hot start in the first half offensively, scoring 20 points, including two rushing touchdowns from Watson and David Johnson, respectively.

Despite that, however, the Texans were still at a disadvantage heading into the third quarter as the defense was unable to slow down the Colts offensive attack, allowing a season-best 24 points in the first half from Indianapolis.

After halftime, the game flipped on its head, turning into a defensive struggle for the final 30 minutes of action, in which the only points scored came from a Justin Houston sack of Watson in the end zone for a safety with just over six minutes to go in the game.

Watson did his best to find a way to get his team into scoring position in the final minutes of the game but was unable to push his team across the finish line after a bad snap from center Nick Martin from deep in the Indianapolis red zone led to a Colts fumble recovery, effectively ending the game.

The 25-year old star QB did have an admirable outing, however, completing 26-38 passes for 341 yards, with the aforementioned rushing touchdown, and one interception, while facing a relentless Colts defense that kept Watson from reaching the end zone through the air for the first time this season.

On the other side, veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers, with the help of star wideout and long-time Texans-killer T.Y. Hilton, was surgical against the Texans on Sunday, finishing the game connecting on 27-35 passes for 285 yards and two scores. Hilton was Rivers' top receiver on the, catching eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Following the loss to the Colts, the Texans (4-8) will be back in action next Sunday in Chicago against the Bears, where they will kick off at noon from Soldier Field on CBS. They will "fight'' again ...

"We fought all the way to the end and we thought we were going to win it,'' coach Romeo Crennel said after the game. "I told our guys to hold their heads up. They exhibited a will to win. It's never perfect.''