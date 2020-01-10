State of The Texans
"So Far So Good" For Texans Will Fuller Potential Return to the Field Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The status of Houston Texans' wide receiver Will Fuller is one dynamic of the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs that plenty are paying attention to heading towards the weekend.

Fuller has been dealing with a groin injury he suffered in week 16 and been working on getting healed to get back on the field. Limited the past two weeks in practice, Fuller will be listed as a game-time decision for Sunday. 

O'Brien gave an update on Fuller's health on Friday. 

"Same I said at the beginning the week," O'Brien explained. "I think it's really going to be a game-time decision. I think it's kind of like a daily process with him to see where he's at. He passes test after test, and he communicates with us on how he's feeling."

O'Brien continued, "I think so far so good, but I think it's going to be a game-time decision."

