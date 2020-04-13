SOTT Mailbag: Is it time for more Jacob Martin with the Texans defense?

In this week's State of the Texans mailbag, we answer questions on the Houston Texans. A heavy week in discussing the defense, the Texans have work to do and the readers want more Jacob Martin in 2020.

Finding a way to get Martin on the field next season will be something to monitor and there are plenty more questions answered in this week's Monday mailbag.

State of the Texans Mailbag (4.13.2020)

What's your thoughts on Alton Robinson or Darrell Taylor as fits in this defense? @sgharrington12

Both are edge players which can help the Texans.

Starting with Robinson. He tested well at the combine and his numbers suggest he has explosive traits. He is labeled as just a pass rusher and someone that would need to refine his skill set. With players like Duke Ejiofor, Jacob Martin, and Charles Omenihu, it would be tough for Robinson to see the field in 2020. Robinson’s best, if he became a Texan, would be to win the outside linebacker spot over Scarlett and prove he could hold up against the run.

As for Darrell Taylor, the Texans met with him at the Senior Bowl with the entire defensive staff. Taylor appears to be a true 3-4 outside linebacker that the team covets heading into this draft. Taylor has more tools to work as a player which gives him a little more upside. Add in that new Texans outside linebacker coach Chris Rumph coached Taylor at Tennessee gives the team a little more insight than most.

The Texans will have choices but both would be help to the roster but Taylor appears to be the better fit.

Do you expect any Texans to be on the move? Like say a slot WR BOB has not been super fond of? @SammyBissett

I think you head it on the head with a certain slot receiver named Keke Coutee. With the additions of Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, roster spots are becoming scarce. Unless something changes, the Texans' top four spots are filled with Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, Cobb, and Cooks.

Meaning Coutee’s future is in real trouble. DeAndre Carter was used over Coutee the last off-season which leads many to believe that Carter is in better standing with the team.

With a deep wide receiver class coming out in the draft, Coutee’s value could be an all-time low. It might be wise for the Texans to wait until training camp to see if other teams need help and find him a team then but if they get any offer for Coutee, they would be wise to take it to get something back for him. A player or pick.

You think we're heading for a lot of shootout games? We look to have a dynamic passing attack, but weakest part of the team is now 1. corner, and 2. pass rush... @sdemmerson

This is an interesting thought. The best thing it is only April 13th so there is plenty of the roster to be put together.

Second, with the way the NFL is built especially with the rules, teams better are able to score. Defenses are at a clear disadvantage and especially versus high powered offense.

Even with a 21 point lead, the Texans did not have enough offensive firepower to hang with the Chiefs. That explosive group that the Chiefs have where any player can take it to the house.

The Texans will add defensive help but the NFL makes it an arms race and O’Brien is attempting to join the fun.

Is Duke Ejiofor going to push Jacob Martin for Playing time? @Smoothgrandmaa

The grand idea would be both on the field at the same time. Duke Ejiofor has a better skill set to play a true 3-4 outside linebacker while Jacob Martin is much better with his hand in the dirt off the edge.

There are enough snaps for Martin, it is a matter of the defensive staff on letting Martin cut loose on the field. With J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on the field, it creates an issue for him to get on the field, especially off the edge.

Martin can help but the Texans have to find a way to get him off the edge and to the quarterback.

Both can help in the pass rush but they are two different players that fit the defense in their own ways.

Pick 40. Do they go for a CB or pass rusher? Or best available? @colbyrconway

I think the best bet for the Texans would be find a way to trade out of the 40 spot down in the second round and attempt to pick up an extra third-round pick to give them two third-round picks.

Finding a way to land three picks between the second and third rounds should be the Texans' primary goal. Then they can go to work in the draft.

Will social distancing result in a more simplified playbook? @matt_d_kuhl

No. The Texans are going to run their offense. They are not going to simply their offense because of COVID-19. They expect the entire offense to build from last season and whenever they get back together as a team they will have to hit the ground running.

In what ways does the scheme change with the departure of Hopkins and the arrival of cooks. @Mr_Clay5

The Texans now have three threats to go vertical at any time. Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, and Brandin Cooks all have the skill set to get over the top of their defenders. That doesn’t mean that it will be air it out all the time but defenses will have to be well aware of the threat of it happening.

The trio can create space too to open up passing lanes for Deshaun Watson to throw to Darren Fells or Jordan Akins and even check down to David Johnson and Duke Johnson and let them go one on one with defenders.

As much of a threat and the consistency that DeAndre Hopkins showed, defenses were not worried about him going vertical.

Should Jacob Martin start over Scarlett (good but who has a limited ceiling) this season at OLB? @Uberweiss2

I do not think Jacob Martin is built to play standing up. His frame is not like Scarlett meaning he is not built to hold up against the run.

Scarlett is “starting” in the Texans base 3-4 defense. It is literally a stand up defensive end. He is an edge setter more than anything.

Martin’s strength is rushing the passer and getting him off the edge in four-man fronts. One thing that is evident, he can easily be moved against the run. Having him in passing situations is where he is best suited. I would be leery of Martin adding more weight due to possibly losing his speed off the edge.

The Texans play enough sub-packages to get Martin on the field. If anything, the Texans need to find an upgrade for the 3-4 outside linebacker.

in wake of the Cooks trade, do you still expect the Texans to draft a receiver, and if so, who do you think would be the best fit? @kaden_hvnt

I think it is still on the board for them to do. The Texans will bring in rookie wide receivers like they do every off-season to compete during training camp. If the right receiver drops to them and the value is solid, I would not be surprised if they pull the trigger.

One name that intrigues is Devin Duvernay from Texas. He could possibly be in waiting to be the slot to take over for Randall Cobb in two seasons and help immediately with punt and kick return duties. He fits a need down the road and could push Coutee and Carter with his arrival.

What improvements need to be done to improve the defense from last year? @texanslegend

The Texans need another inside presence but they need one that can do it all. A complete three-down player. Run stoppers are great but they need one player that wrecks game plans from the interior. They just haven’t had a player that is a force when the quarterback drops back. Someone who can consistently push the pocket.

I think the Texans have addressed some key needs and filled their secondary with plenty of options. They desperately need help on the interior.

As for the edge, the Texans have players they just need to get healthy. I would still expect the Texans to address the edge at some point.

