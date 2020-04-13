SOTT Seven-Round Mock Draft Version 2.0: Landing help off the edge for the Texans

With another installment of the State of the Texans mock draft, this version set up differently when it was all said and done.

Our first version of the mock draft can be seen here and it was focused on the front seven. (Version 1.0) With the recent trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, the loss of a draft pick (57th overall) and the change in needs, it adjusted our second round version of the State of the Texans mock draft.

Using PFNs Mock Draft Simulator, it allowed trades and that is exactly what we did with the 40th overall selection to start the draft. The trade is as follows.

Trade 40th overall for the 57th and 84th (3rd round) with the Los Angeles Rams.

The reason for the trade is simple, the Texans need picks and players. The 40th overall selection will have value with talent slipping out of the first round and the Texans could use that to their advantage to lock up extra selections.

Here is the latest version of the State of the Texans mock draft.

Texans Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0 (4.13.2020)

2.57 Curtis Weaver | Boise State | Edge

Curtis Weaver Brian Losness-USA Today

The Texans need edge help and at Boise State, Weaver showed he can play standing up and with his hand in the dirt. There are questions about Weaver's weight and if he can keep it off but the Texans will work to keep him in shape and motivated.

Weaver was an accomplished pass rusher for the Broncos. Weaver is the Mountain West's all-time sack leader and second in school history with 34.0. He posted 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss with 52 total tackles.

3.84 Damon Arnette | Ohio State | Cornerback

Damon Arnette Joseph Maiorana-USA Today

The Texans will always need cornerback help with the way the NFL is set up. Arnette is in a good spot to come in an develop behind Bradley Roby and Gareon Conley, former Buckeyes. Arnette can learn and fill in spots during the season.

Arnette finished his career with a second-team All-Big Ten performance with 35 tackles, one for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups in 13 starts.

3.90 Joe Bachie | Michigan State | Inside Linebacker

Joe Bachie Mike Carter-USA Today

The Texans will have to make a decision regarding their inside linebackers. With Benardrick McKinney having high cap numbers heading into the coming seasons and Zach Cunningham needing a new contract. The need for another inside linebacker to start grooming to be the guy next to Cunningham is necessary. Bachie has the chance to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL and getting him with a year under his belt could open the door for him to take over with Cunningham in 2021.

*Red flag due to testing positive for a PED in 2019 missing the final five games

Bachie in his final season with the Spartans had 71 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups.

4.111 A.J. Dillon | Boston College | Runningback

A.J. Dillon Charles LeClaire-USA Today

The Texans still need a third back to add to David Johnson and Duke Johnson. A.J. Dillon gives the Texans a much needed between the tackles in year one as a rookie. His role would be limited but his value for the long term could be vital to the offense.

Dillon for his career rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 total rushing touchdowns. He also had three straight double-digit rushing touchdown seasons and averaged 125.2 yards per game for his career.

5.171 McTelvin Agim | Arkansas | Defensive Tackle

McTelvin Agim Chuck Cook-USA Today

The Texans are searching for a defensive tackle that has some juice on the interior and "Sosa" Agim could be that player. He can help at the three-technique and bolster the pass rush with room to grown heading into future seasons.

Agim led Arkansas with 10.0 tackles for loss in 12 starts in 2018, posting 45 stops, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Agim led Arkansas with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 2019, posting 39 total tackles and forcing a fumble in 12 starts.

7.240 Cameron Clark | Charlotte | Guard

Cameron Clark Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today

Cameron Clark has a chance to be a solid offensive guard in the NFL and playing at a smaller school has pushed him down the board. Clark has all the tools to make an NFL roster and provide young depth for the Texans. A left tackle in college, Clark could transistion to the interior.

A team captain in 2018, starting all 12 games at his left tackle spot. Conference USA coaches named him first-team all-conference after he started all 13 games for the 49ers in 2019.

7.248 Isaiah Coulter | Rhode Island | Wide Receiver

Isaiah Coulter David Butler II-USA Today

Seventh-round is the time to take a shot at developmental players and not compete to sign players in the free-agent process post-draft. Adding Rhode Island Isaiah Coulter is exactly that. At 6-2 and 198 lbs, Coulter ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with a 36.0 vertical and a 121.0 broad jump.

In 2019, Coulter averaged 14.4 yards a reception with 72 receptions with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns.

7.250 Lamar Jackson | Nebraska | Cornerback

Lamar Jackson Vasha Hunt-USA Today

When it comes to the end of NFL Draft, finding players that could develop is key especially with traits that could lead to it. Cornerback Lamar Jackson fits that mold at 6-foot-2 and 208 lbs. He might be limited at cornerback to only an outside player but could make the change to safety if needed.

In 2019 season, earning second-team All-Big Ten and Nebraska Defensive MVP honors after recording 40 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

