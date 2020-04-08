SOTT's Community Five-Round Mock Draft Version 1.0: Texans land help on all levels

We put our readers and followers to the test to on helping make the selections instead of us in the State of the Texans Community v.1.0 five-round mock draft.

Using Draft Network’s simulator, we polled the State of the Texans community to make the selections and went through five rounds to see how they made the selections.

With a two minute clock on the community, there was a good direction from the group on the five-round mock draft for the Texans selected by the group.

State of the Texans Community Five-Round Mock Draft

2nd Round (40th Overall) | Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson

Tee Higgins Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today

Rundown: As a junior, Higgins caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 19.8 yards a catch. He finished tied for the most receiving touchdowns in Clemson school history with 27 tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.

Higgins finished his three-year career from 2017-19 with 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards with 27 receiving touchdowns over 1,279 snaps in 43 games (30 starts).

Analysis: With both Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills set to be free agents, the Texans will have to find a wide receiver in a hurry and Tee Higgins could be an outside threat. Higgins is a production machine for the Tigers and could fit into an outside role with the Texans offense and they would not need him to produce early in his rookie season.

2nd Round (57th Overall) Julian Okwara | Edge | Notre Dame

Julian Okwara Matt Cashore-USA Today

Rundown: In 2019, Okwara had 18 total tackles in nine games with 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick. His season was cut short due to a broken fibula that ended his senior season.

In 45 career games, Okwara had 77 total tackles with 23.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions.

Analysis: The Texans need edge help and despite an injury his season, Okwara has upside to develop into more in the coming seasons. He could be part of the pass-rushing packages in year one but this is a long term play for the Texans expecting he becomes an edge presence for the future.

3rd Round (90th Overall) Amik Robertson | CB | Lousiana Tech

Amik Robertson Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today

Rundown: An all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, Robertson had a strong 2019 campaign posting 60 total tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions on the season. He also had 8.0 tackles for loss which included a quarterback sack.

For his career with the Bulldogs, Robertson appeared in 38 games with 13 (all in 2017) totaling 183 total tackles 48 pass breakups and 14 interceptions.

Analysis: A playmaker that fits into multiple roles but his smaller stature might make him a slot cornerback only or possibly a safety at the NFL level. The Texans like longer players on the outside but Robertson's overall body of work is one that they should not overlook. He might not fit into the positional parameters that most want in terms of height and weight but his game film speaks for itself.

4th Round (111th Overall), AJ Dillon | RB | Boston College

A.J. Dillon Kirby Lee-USA Today

Rundown: Starting all 12 games in 2019, Dillon rushed for 1,685 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards a rush and 140.4 yards a game. He also caught 13 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Dillon for his career rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 total rushing touchdowns. He also had three straight double-digit rushing touchdown seasons and averaged 125.2 yards per game for his career.

Analysis: Duke Johnson and David Johnson will be the Texans' primary backs in the offense but having a back to do the dirty work when needed is where Dillon could fit. Short yardage or goal-line situations would be a good situation for Dillon in year one with the Texans offense. He has the body of work to be more for the offense in the coming seasons.

5th Round (171st Overall) Benito Jones | DT | Ole Miss

Benito Jones Vasha Hunt-USA Today

Rundown: Jones lead the Rebels with 10 tackles for loss including 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2019. Each season on the interior of the Rebels defense saw Jones develop his game leaving him a chance to continue to grow as an NFL player.

Analysis: Possibly could be our favorite pick of the group due to being a playmaker inside of the defense. Jones might be able to play the most tackle if needed but he has the ability to develop more as a pass rusher with more work. His pass-rush ability is something that should not be overlooked.

