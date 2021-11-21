Source: Texans DE Jordan Jenkins Tears PCL in Knee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Jenkins is believed to have avoided a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would have required surgery and ended his season.

Jenkins is on crutches and is expected to be out a minimum of three weeks and be placed on injured reserve, according to a source.

Jenkins was coming off his best game of the season, recording 1 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hits against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans pulled off an upset 22-13 victory over the Titans as the defense and special teams had five turnovers for the second consecutive game.

Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in eight games this season and has 17 tackles.

Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract for the New York Jets that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

The Texans were playing without starting defensive end Jon Greenard, who leads the defense with a career-high seven sacks, due to a toe injury.

Jacob Martin and DeMarcus Walker started at defensive end against the Titans. Martin had one sack and Walker had a quarterback hit as defensive tackle Ross Blacklock had one sack and the Texans finished with eight quarterback hits as quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted a career-worst four times. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill had two quarterback hits and an 82-yard interception return as cornerback Desmond King intercepted Tannehill twice and cornerback Terrance Mitchell intercepted him once.