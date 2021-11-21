Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Source: Houston Texans DE Jordan Jenkins Tears PCL in Knee

    Source: Texans' Jordan Jenkins tore PCL in knee
    Author:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

    Jenkins is believed to have avoided a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which would have required surgery and ended his season.

    Jenkins is on crutches and is expected to be out a minimum of three weeks and be placed on injured reserve, according to a source.

    Jenkins was coming off his best game of the season, recording 1 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hits against the Miami Dolphins.

    Recommended Articles

    Texans' Jordan Jenkins
    Play

    Source: Texans DE Jordan Jenkins Tears PCL in Knee

    Source: Texans' Jordan Jenkins tore PCL in knee

    3 minutes ago
    tyrod pocket tenn
    Play

    Texans 22, Titans 13: Top 10 Observations

    10 observations from the Houston Texans' unexpected 22-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17207902
    Play

    Vet QB Sparks Texans' Titanic Upset

    Tyrod Taylor rebounds following bye week in road win over division rival

    38 minutes ago

    The Texans pulled off an upset 22-13 victory over the Titans as the defense and special teams had five turnovers for the second consecutive game.

    Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in eight games this season and has 17 tackles.

    Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract for the New York Jets that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

    The Texans were playing without starting defensive end Jon Greenard, who leads the defense with a career-high seven sacks, due to a toe injury.

    Jacob Martin and DeMarcus Walker started at defensive end against the Titans. Martin had one sack and Walker had a quarterback hit as defensive tackle Ross Blacklock had one sack and the Texans finished with eight quarterback hits as quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted a career-worst four times. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill had two quarterback hits and an 82-yard interception return as cornerback Desmond King intercepted Tannehill twice and cornerback Terrance Mitchell intercepted him once.

    Texans' Jordan Jenkins
    News

    Source: Texans DE Jordan Jenkins Tears PCL in Knee

    3 minutes ago
    tyrod pocket tenn
    News

    Texans 22, Titans 13: Top 10 Observations

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17207902
    News

    Vet QB Sparks Texans' Titanic Upset

    38 minutes ago
    Desmond King
    News

    Texans Receive Early Christmas Gifts From Sloppy Titans

    39 minutes ago
    tyrod tenn up
    News

    Texans Shock NFL-Best Titans In Massive Upset

    1 hour ago
    tyrod tenn
    News

    WATCH: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Leaps at Titans to End TD Drought

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17069010
    News

    WATCH: Texans LB Grugier-Hill Intercepts Titans' Tannehill

    3 hours ago
    Brevin Jordan
    News

    Texans at Titans: Akins Inactives; More of Rookie Brevin Jordan?

    3 hours ago