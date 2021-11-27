Source: Texans Signing Former Packers Starter

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are signing veteran offensive guard Lane Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former Green Bay Packers starter, Taylor has played in three games this season since being activated from the physically unable to perform list. He should provide depth at left guard and right guard and has started previously at both positions.

Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans during the offseason after visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor, 32, played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State and earned the starting right guard position.

Taylor has played in 80 career games with 50 career starts.

In 2017, the former All-Big 12 selection signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension with the Packers after starting every game for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and veteran center Justin Britt remain sidelined on injured reserve.

While both players are on injured reserve, neither has been designated for return with no 21-day practice window launched yet.

Britt hyperextended and bruised his knee and rookie center Jimmy Morrissey has started the past two games with Justin McCray replacing Max Scharping at right guard after initially playing center in place of Britt.

Tunsil is still rehabbing a torn ligament in his left thumb and recently resumed lifting weights. His thumb is still in a protective brace, though.

No return is imminent.

The Texans' starting offensive line, with Marcus Cannon on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery to repair a herniated disk, is comprised of left tackle Geron Christian Sr., left guard Tytus Howard, Morrissey, McCray and right tackle Charlie Heck. Heck has started six games in a row.

No changes are expected for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.