Source: Texans Add Kicker for ‘Thursday Night Football’

September 22, 2021
Source: Texans Add Kicker Joey Slye for ‘Thursday Night Football’

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have promoted kicker Joey Slye to the active roster from the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Slye has made 3 of 4 field goals as the replacement for injured kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and all seven extra points. He has 10 touchbacks out of 12 kickoffs through two games with Fairbairn on injured reserve due to a groin injury.

Slye missed a 41-yard field goal attempt wide left against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter. Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said that the Texans need better protection from the field goal unit.

A former all-state linebacker and kicker who walked on at Virginia Tech, Slye has made 57 of 72 career field goals for a 79.2 success rate. At 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, he’s known for his leg strength and booming kickoffs.

