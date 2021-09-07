Source: Texans Add Standout NFC East CB

Jimmy Moreland heads to Houston after two seasons with the Washington Football Team

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans were awarded cornerback Jimmy Moreland off waivers from the Washington Football Team, according to a league source.

Moreland is healthy and ready to go, per a source. He is due base salaries of $850,000 and $765,000 over the next two seasons.

Moreland was waived-injured with a bruised knee and then released from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Moreland had a 72.4 run defense grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He played 518 snaps at nickel corner last season.

Moreland (5-foot-11, 182 pounds) is a former seventh-round draft pick from James Madison University.He has 86 career tackles and one interception.

The Texans might find a strong usage for him starting somewhere in the defensive backfield. Last season, Moreland took reps both inside at the nickel position, and on the perimeter opposite Kendall Fuller.

This offseason, WFT added cornerback Williams Jackson III from the Cincinnati Bengals, and also drafted former Minnesota standout Benjamin St-Juste. According to early reports, Both St-Juste and Jackson will play the outside while, Fuller, who began his career as a nickel defender, will move back the position permanently.

The Texans could feel content with veteran Desmond King at the nickel following preseason. A former fourth-round selection from Iowa, King became an All-Pro inside during his three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before being traded midseason to the Tennessee Titans.

Houston currently is projected to play Terrance Mitchell and Bradley Roby on the outside starting in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Roby, the team's top cover man, will miss the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a six-game suspension handed out in 2020.

Roby missed the final five games last year for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy. Texans coach David Culley has yet to announce who will start in place of Roby come Sunday, Sept. 12.

