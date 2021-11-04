Texans Claim Ex Starting LB from Eagles

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans on Thursday were awarded linebacker Eric Wilson off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a league source.

Wilson had lost his starting job with the Eagles.

He signed a one year, $2.75 million contract after playing for the Minnesota Vikings, but Wilson was losing playing time to second-year linebacker Davion Taylor, the Eagles' third-round pick in 2020. Wilson was a healthy scratch against the Lions. He had started two games and had played in 56 percent of the defensive snaps this season with 43 tackles.

In other waiver news … Former Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was awarded to the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers from the AFC South franchise, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Hargreaves was cut Wednesday by the Texans.

The Texans are expected to go with Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas as their top corners with Tremon Smith working into the equation. They recently promoted Cre'Von LeBlanc to the active roster.

Hargreaves had 18 tackles and one interception in eight games and five starts this season.

Signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract that includes a $1 million base salary with $300,000 of it guaranteed, a $200,000 signing bonus, $300,000 in total roster bonuses for games active and a $500,000 playtime incentive, Hargreaves started every game last season for the Texans.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick allowed 73 receptions on 107 targets for 907 yards, six touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of 109.1 He recorded 72 tackles, one interception and one tackle for a loss while playing for the NFL's 30th-ranked defense that ranked last in the NFL in interceptions.