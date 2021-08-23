Source: Texans Cut Former Cowboys RB; Dallas Works Out P.J. Hall

Source: Texans Cut Former Cowboys RB Darius Jackson While Dallas Works Out Ex Houston DT P.J. Hall

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are cutting veteran running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.

Jackson (6-foot, 220 pounds) has played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson has had three stints with the Cowboys and two with the Colts.

As a senior in college, Jackson rushed for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 201 yards, two scores and finished with 16 total touchdowns to set a school record.

Meanwhile, in another Texans-Cowboys connection, Dallas is working out former Houston defensive tackle P.J. Hall. The Cowboys workouts also included defensive tackle Daylon Mack and linebackers Donald Rutledge and Connor Strachan.

Hall is 26, 6-1, 306 and a former NFL second-round pick.

The Texans also struck a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Hollman is a big corner at 6-foot and 196 pounds who was drafted in the sixth round of his 2019 NFL Draft by Green Bay out of Toledo.

