Source: Texans Give Injury Settlement to RB

August 19, 2021
HOUSTON --The Texans have negotiated an injury settlement with running back Dontrell Hilliard and removed him from their injured reserve list, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Hilliard signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract in the offseason that included a $920,000 base salary, $80,000 signing bonus and a total of $200,000 guaranteed. The Texans opted to sign Hilliard to a lower contract instead of tendering the restricted free agent for an original round tender of $2.1 million.

Hillard rushed for 19 yards on five carries and caught one pass for two yards last season. He was claimed off waivers in December from the Cleveland Browns.

In 2019, Hilliard rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 82 yards.

Undrafted out of Tulane, Hilliard has rushed for 97 career yards on 22 carries and caught 22 passes for 199 yards.

At Tulane, Hilliard rushed for 2,948 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 740 yards and four touchdowns in 47 career games. He rushed for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and was named second-team all-conference.

The Texans of course have a very full running backs room featuring a host of veterans, including David Johnson, Mark Ingram II, Rex Burkhead and Phillip Lindsay, along Scottie Phillips - who played well in the Texans' NFL preseason opener in the win at Green Bay, and special-teams helper Buddy Howell as well. They also recently signed Darius Jackson, the former Dallas Cowboys runner who may face his old team in Saturday's Houston-at-Dallas preseason game.

READ MORE: 'No Dictatorship': Veteran CB Praises New Texans Coaches

