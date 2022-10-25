Source: Houston Texans Sign WR Tyron Johnson, Raiders Ex

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are signing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson to their active roster, a league source tells TexansDaily.com.

Johnson, 26 was previously with the Texans after going undrafted in 2019 out of Oklahoma State.

He was cut from the Raiders' practice squad on Saturday.

The Texans are dealing with an injury issue at wide receiver with starting wide receiver Nico Collins sidelined with a groin injury he sustained Sunday during a 38-20 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is a New Orleans native who has also played for the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

He has 22 career receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns.

As a junior at Oklahoma State, Johnson caught 53 passes for 845 yards and seven touchdowns.

