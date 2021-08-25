August 25, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Texans Signing Vet CB from Raiders

Former Raiders cornerback signs one-year deal with Houston
Author:

HOUSTON - The Texans are signing veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Douglas visited the Texans along with veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Tuesday, according to sources, as the team worked out linebacker Cale Garrett and defensive back Dylan Mabin.

READ MORE: Christian Kirksey quarterbacks new Texans defense

Douglas drew interest from multiple NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, per sources, after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders.

