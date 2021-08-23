Source: Texans Trade for Packers CB

Hollman is a big corner at 6-foot, 196 pounds who was drafted in the sixth round by Green Bay out of Toledo.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have struck a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Hollman is a big corner at 6-foot and 196 pounds who was drafted in the sixth round of his 2019 NFL Draft by Green Bay out of Toledo.

Hollman played in 14 games with one start last season and had 10 tackles and three passes defensed. As a rookie in 2019, he appeared in four games, seeing time on special teams and defense. He was a playmaker at the University of Toledo, totaling 114 tackles (85 solo), two interceptions, 29 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. And in the recent Houston win over the Packers in NFL preseason action, he was a Packers standout for his play-making work in that outing as well.

Hollman, who began his collegiate career as a walk-on, jumps into a Texans defense that is morphing under new coach Lovie Smith as they are using his familiar 4-3 defense.

The Texans entered the day with plans of cutting former third-round tight end Kahale Warring, a league source confirmed to TexansDaily.com on Sunday. Warring played just four snaps in Saturday's preseason win over the the Cowboys. ...and we are now monitoring his status.

Warring is a stellar athlete. But in his career, he has three receptions for 35 yards. Last season, Warring played in seven games, but was mostly a special-teamer. And in this year's tight ends room, he'd fallen deep on the depth chart.

