SOURCE: Driskel Cut, Texans QB Room Set?

With Jeff Driskel done, is the QB room set?

HOUSTON -- The Texans are cutting veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel after signing him during the offseason to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The contract included achievable incentive clauses. Driskel chose the Texans over the Jacksonville Jaguars, another team interested in signing him this offseason to help with a rookie quarterback's progression in Trevor Lawrence.

Driskel received a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap, a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in achievable playtime incentives.

The Texans also cut former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter, according to a league source. Carter had an interception against the Dallas Cowboys, picking off quarterback Ben DiNucci.

If Carter clears waivers, he's expected to join the Texans' practice squad.

A former San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech who began his career at Florida, Driskel has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

READ MORE: NFL Roster Projections: Who Makes The Texans' 53-Man Roster?

Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 last season with Denver. He was released in May.

In his only season at Louisiana Tech, he passed for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Driskel (6-foot-4, 234 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.

Does this mean the QB room is set for the upcoming season? Driskel's departure leaves Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills the only two options who have played this season in the locker room.

READ MORE: Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 'Loving' the Leap to Houston

There is another option — Deshaun Watson. Watson, who still is looking to be traded, is expected to be on the final 53-man roster Tuesday.

Currently, Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. He still has not been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. During the last several weeks, the 25-year-old missed practice due a calf and ankle injury.

For now, Watson will remain on the roster, but it's highly expected that Mills and Taylor will be the two active QBS come Sunday, September 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.