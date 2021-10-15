Source: Texans Signing QB to Roster

    • October 15, 2021
    Source: Jeff Driskel to Join Houston Texans Roster, Back Up Rookie QB Davis Mills

    Author:

    HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans plan to sign veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to the active roster from the practice squad in advance of Sunday's road game against the Indianapolis Colts as the backup to rookie starter Davis Mills, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Mills will start with veteran Tyrod Taylor still on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

    Driskel was signed during the offseason to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

    Driskel received a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap, a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in achievable playtime incentives. He was released from the roster during the cutdown to 53 players then signed to the practice squad.

    A former San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech who began his career at Florida, Driskel has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

    Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

    He started one game for the Broncos last season, passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

    He tested positive for COVID-9 in November and was released in May.

    In his only season at Louisiana Tech, he passed for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

    Driskel (6-foot-4, 234 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.

    The Texans have a plan to elevate Taylor soon. But for now? Driskel gets elevated.

