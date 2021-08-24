Source: Patriots Get TE Warring Off Waivers from Texans

The Texans cut the third-year tight end, but he's got a new job

HOUSTON -- The Texans examined ways to trade tight end Kahale Warring, but he was eventually waived this week - and now he's been claimed by the New England Patriots, sources tell TexansDaily.com.

Warring, a third round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, always was viewed as a project player coming out of San Diego State. At 24, there's room for him to build off his minor success during his time with Houston as a member of the crowded tight end room.

For his time with the Texans, Warring caught three passes for 35 yards in a career hampered by injuries. Add in the new front office under head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio, the writing was on the wall for the third-year pro to stand out in training camp.

So far, his results were mixed at best. The Texans now still have five tight ends on the roster entering the final week of the preseason – Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins, Brevin Jordan, Ryan Izzo and Antony Auclair.

Warring was expected to flourish under former head coach and later GM Bill O'Brien when selected No. 86 overall. Instead, he spent all of his rookie season on the injured reserve and played in only seven games last season.

With the success of Akins, Brown and the rookie Jordan, Warring became expendable. Now, another team will have a the chance to figure out how to utilize him in their offense.

READ MORE: Texans Takeaways: How Lovie's D Beat Cowboys

Warring was a part-time starter during his time with the Aztecs. In three seasons at San Diego State, he recorded 51 total catches for 637 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.3 yards per receptions.

READ MORE: Houston Legend Moon to Texans QB Watson: 'Stick To Your Guns'