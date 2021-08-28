Source: Texans Don’t Plan to Trade DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Houston Texans have no plans to trade their young defensive back Lonnie Johnson.

Rumors emerged on Friday that Houston Texans safety Lonnie Johnson had been discussed in league circles as a potential trade target.

But an NFL source tells TexansDaily that the team has no intention of trading Johnson as teams prepare to finalize their initial 53-man rosters.

This falls in line with a comment made by Johnson shortly after the rumors emerged yesterday, where he tweeted: "Don’t believe everything ya hear!!"

Houston's 54th overall pick back in 2019, Johnson began his career at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020. In 30 appearances (12 starts) so far, the rangy defensive back has recorded seven defended passes and 117 combined tackles.

Johnson has been praised throughout training camp and tipped to be a potential breakout performer this season. During Houston's two preseason victories so far, Johnson has shown glimpses of what could be to come this year, including a pick-six against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Given that this is a largely veteran defense, the prospect of trading one of their few young stars was counterintuitive.

Assuming he does indeed stay, as it seems he will, Johnson will battle Eric Murray for the starting spot alongside veteran Justin Reid who himself is entering a contract year and with this, has a currently uncertain future.

