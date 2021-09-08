SOURCE: Texans Add Former Super Bowl WR To 53-Man Roster

Danny Amendola joins the Houston Texans for the start of the 2021 NFL season

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing veteran wide receiver and The Woodlands graduate Danny Amendola to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to his agent, Erik Burkhardt of Select Sports.

Amendola, 35, is a former New England Patriots standout who has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a former Patriots executive and receivers coach.

Amendola played last season for the Detroit Lions. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted out of Texas Tech.

Amendola played last season under a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He had 46 catches for 602 yards and no scores last season.

He caught 62 passes for 678 yards and one touchdown in 2019 with Detroit.

For his career, Amendola has 593 catches for 5,964 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Amendola had 1,045 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his senior year of high school as The Woodlands lost to North Shore in the state championship.At Texas Tech, he had 204 career receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Texans worked out veteran corner Cre'Von Le'Blanc and are signing him to the practice squad, per sources. They also worked out defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive back Grant Haley and linebacker Tegray Scales, according to sources

Houston entered the active 53-man roster last week with only five wide receivers. The Texans are hopeful to add back fourth-year pro Anthony Miller for the regular season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12.

With Amendola, the Texans now will have Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Andre Roberts, Miller and rookie Nico Collins at the wide receiver position.

