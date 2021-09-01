SOURCE: Texans Practice Squad Includes Former Houston Cougar Standout

Former Houston Cougar Isaiah Johnson is set to join the Texans' practice squad

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing former Las Vegas Raiders and University of Houston standout cornerback Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad, according to a league source told to TexansDaily.

Johnson is a former fourth-round draft pick and is a tall, athletic defensive back.

Houston also is signing quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech who began his career at Florida, Driskel has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

In his only season at Louisiana Tech, he passed for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Driskel (6-foot-4, 234 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.

The Texans' practice squad will include veteran blocking tight end Antony Auclair, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Auclair earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The native of Canada provides a physical presence in reserve for a team that kept just three tight ends on the active roster: Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown and rookie Brevin Jordan.

Houston also intends to sign wide receiver Chris Moore, a special-teams standout, according to a league source. Moore, who played for Texans coach David Culley with the Baltimore Ravens when Culley was receivers coach, assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

Moore provides special-teams value and can fill in capably at wide receiver if needed.

The Texans are bringing back safety Jonathan Owens for the practice squad, according to a league source. Owens played for the Texans the past two seasons and has 4.36 speed in the 40-yard dash.

The Texans are signing wide receiver Jordan Veasy to their practice squad, according to his agent, Corey Williams. Veasy is an athletic, big downfield target at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds.

As for offensive linemen, the Texans are signing former Texas A&M center Ryan McCollum to their practice squad, according to a league source.

Houston also expected to sign former Texas A&M offensive lineman Carson Green to their practice squad, according to a league source. Green worked both guard and right tackle during the preseason, adding value as a versatile option.