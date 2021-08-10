Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 has signed in Houston
Author:

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.

Jackson has not been a member of any NFL regular-season roster since the 2016 season with the Cowboys.

READ MORE: Texans Roster Moves: A Cowboys RB Workout, An Add Of Promising Center; NFL Tracker

Jackson (6-foot, 220 pounds) has played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Dallas Cowboys and been a part of offseason rosters for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson has had three stints with the Cowboys and two with the Colts.

Recommended Articles

30261063-34A9-4989-8729-3034D1C91341
Play

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 has signed in Houston

darius j
Play

Texans Roster Moves: A Cowboys RB Workout, An Add Of Promising Center; NFL Tracker

Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

D0254041-5347-49EC-953A-CEEA2D12D6F6
Play

Texans Roster Move: New Lineman Off COVID List

The Texans were awarded Christian off waivers from the Washington Football Team during the spring as they acquired his $3.74 million rookie contract.

READ MORE: Texans Roster Move: New Lineman Off COVID List

As a senior in college, Jackson rushed for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 201 yards, two scores, and finished with 16 total touchdowns to set a school record.

The Texans appear to be attempting to add some offseason depth at the running back position on a roster that includes David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, and Rex Burkhead.

It's unlikely, however that Jackson can make an  roster that includes a Pro-Bowler in Johnson and a former Heisman Trophy winner in Ingram.

But the Texans are a team in rebuild mode, and part of that process is finding talent that can contribute from a variety of places, and that includes other NFL teams' practice squads.

CONTINUE READING: Deshaun NFL Return? Lawyers Hold Court

30261063-34A9-4989-8729-3034D1C91341
News

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

darius j
News

Texans Roster Moves: A Cowboys RB Workout, An Add Of Promising Center; NFL Tracker

D0254041-5347-49EC-953A-CEEA2D12D6F6
News

Texans Roster Move: New Lineman Off COVID List

watson camp hoddie
News

Deshaun NFL Return? Lawyers Hold Court

NFL
News

Rookie QB Mills: Wisdom From Watson?

NFL
News

New Number, New Outlook: Will Different Be Better For Texans' Lonnie Johnson Jr.?

deshaun mills camp
News

Texans Preseason Opener: GM Reveals Deshaun Watson's Status

FA096EB1-1B1D-4A48-B248-CE7CAFD33A03
News

No Texans Joint Practices With Other Teams: A Mistake?