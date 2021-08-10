Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 has signed in Houston

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.

Jackson has not been a member of any NFL regular-season roster since the 2016 season with the Cowboys.

Jackson (6-foot, 220 pounds) has played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Dallas Cowboys and been a part of offseason rosters for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson has had three stints with the Cowboys and two with the Colts.

As a senior in college, Jackson rushed for 1,078 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 201 yards, two scores, and finished with 16 total touchdowns to set a school record.

The Texans appear to be attempting to add some offseason depth at the running back position on a roster that includes David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, and Rex Burkhead.

It's unlikely, however that Jackson can make an roster that includes a Pro-Bowler in Johnson and a former Heisman Trophy winner in Ingram.

But the Texans are a team in rebuild mode, and part of that process is finding talent that can contribute from a variety of places, and that includes other NFL teams' practice squads.

