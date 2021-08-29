SOURCE: Texans Trade DE Lawson To AFC East Team Prior To Roster Cuts

Former first-round pass rusher Shaq Lawson is headed back to the AFC East for a third go around

The Texans have struck a trade, sending pass rusher Shaq Lawson to the New York Jets, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Lawson now will help replace the production of injured Jets defensive end Carl Lawson, who tore his Achilles tendon and is out for the season. In return, Houston will receive a 2022 sixth-round draft pick acquired from Jets via the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texans will take on $1.7 million in dead money this year and $5.3 million in dead money in 2022.

Acquired this offseason from the Miami Dolphins in a trade in exchange for former Pro Bowl linebacker Benardrick McKinney, Lawson had an underwhelming preseason and now is back in the AFC East for the third time.

Lawson trailed Charles Omenihu, Whitney Mercilus, Jordan Jenkins and Jacob Martin on the Texans' depth chart.

The former Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick from Clemson has 140 career tackles, 20½ sacks, 56 quarterback hits and one touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Lawson had four sacks and 18 quarterback hits last season for the Dolphins after signing a three-year, $30 million contract.

The Texans restructured his traded contract to create $5.285 million in salary cap savings. The Texans lowered his salary-cap figure to $3.242 million for 2021 from $8.5 million.

He's still due $8 million this year, through a $990,000 fully guaranteed base salary for skill, injury and salary cap, plus a $6.91 million bonus and $100,000 of his workout bonus and added voidable years in 2023 and 2024 for salary-cap accounting reasons. He has an additional $1.5 million in incentives he can earn for sacks and team performance.

In 2022, Lawson is due a $8.9 million base salary, a $100,000 workout bonus and has a $10.752 million salary-cap figure. He can make another $2 million through incentives for sacks and team performance.



The Texans must trim their roster down from 80 to 53 prior to Tuesday's official roster cut date before the start of the new season.